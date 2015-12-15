First Responder Announces Closing Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 15, 2023) – First Responder Technologies Inc. (CSE: WPN) (OTCQB: WPNNF) (FSE: 3WK) (“First Responder” or the “Company“), is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of March 3, 2023, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement of 7,425,000 common shares of the Company (the “Shares“) at $0.085 per Share for gross proceeds of $631,125 (the “Offering“).

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day in accordance with applicable securities legislation ending on July 15, 2023.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Kulwant Malhi”

Kulwant Malhi, CEO

First Responder Technologies Inc.

About First Responder Technologies Inc.

First Responder is a technology development company that commercializes academic and internally developed intellectual property for use in the public safety market. For more information visit: www.firstrespondertech.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

