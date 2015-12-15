FourKites Launches New Supply Chain Solution for Carriers, Accelerating Connection Time from Weeks to Just Minutes

FourKites Connect enables any carrier or broker to easily and securely connect to FourKites, while simultaneously improving tracking accuracy for shippers, brokers and other partners

CHICAGO, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading real-time supply chain visibility company FourKites today announced a powerful new solution, FourKites Connect , that dramatically accelerates the carrier connectivity process from hours or even days to just minutes through a highly secure workflow. In addition to significant time and cost savings gained by eliminating the manual carrier onboarding process, shippers and their carrier partners enjoy the added benefits of higher-quality and more accurate data insights, together with a one-stop shop where brokers and carriers can manage asset assignment.

“As ELDs have become the industry standard, the need to connect to them effortlessly and with a high degree of trust has become a necessity,” said David Broering, President of Integrated Logistics Solutions at NFI. “FourKites Connect is the solution we’ve been waiting for to help quickly onboard new carriers at the ELD level, sparing their drivers the effort and pain associated with app-based tracking.”

As demand for real-time visibility continues to grow in response to ongoing supply volatility, the logistics industry is continually looking for opportunities to collaborate with partners — rapidly and at scale — to keep goods moving. Built specifically to facilitate collaboration at scale, FourKites Connect offers:

R apid and automated ELD/GPS connectivity , so carriers can deliver higher-quality and more accurate tracking data to their shipper and LSP customers through their onboard devices.

, so carriers can deliver higher-quality and more accurate tracking data to their shipper and LSP customers through their onboard devices. Simplified processes for carriers to log in and connect to their device network(s).

for carriers to log in and connect to their device network(s). Network scale that enables shippers and brokers to rapidly onboard thousands of carriers from one central platform. In addition, shippers can activate less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers in just a few simple steps.

that enables shippers and brokers to rapidly onboard thousands of carriers from one central platform. In addition, shippers can activate less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers in just a few simple steps. Analytics and benchmarking tools to monitor the health of each integration and compare tracking quality against the rest of the FourKites network.

Shippers and brokers will use FourKites Connect to gain insight into the status of their partnerships, in turn delivering industry-leading data — including predictive estimated times of arrival (ETAs) — to the more than 2 million facilities where FourKites tracks wait times.

“Real-time visibility is a critical tool in providing a seamless delivery experience to our customers,” said Jillian Bourbina, Global Business Process Expert, Dow. “FourKites Connect empowers us to review the health of our carrier integrations and identify opportunities for improvements. We are excited to scale visibility throughout our broad carrier network, and provide our customers with real-time tracking and predictive ETAs.”

“FourKites has a long tradition of establishing the highest standards in supply chain data quality and rapid, reliable connectivity,” said Mathew Elenjickal, FourKites founder and CEO. “With FourKites Connect, we’ve raised the bar yet again with a state-of-the-art platform that brings simplicity, greater accuracy and massive scale to carrier onboarding.”

