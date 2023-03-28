FREYR Battery Targets Strategic Coalition with Four Major Global Partners

NEW YORK & OSLO, Norway & LUXEMBOURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has announced that the Company has entered into discussions on a potential strategic coalition with Glencore Plc (LN: GLEN), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), Siemens AG (GY: SIE), and Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) to pursue the scale up of sustainable battery solutions across Europe, North America, and beyond.

The non-binding alliance may establish guiding principles including:

A shared vision of battery technology as critical to the energy transition; A commitment to collectively scale up the deployment of batteries in Europe, North America and beyond to support our respective sustainability goals and the decarbonization of our customers’ operations; Collaboration on the development of novel solutions and service offerings suited to the low carbon energy system of tomorrow; and Development of robust, sustainable, and circular supply chains for battery materials and technology.

“We are exceedingly pleased to announce the emergence of this new global strategic coalition with four premier global industrial and energy companies,” commented FREYR’s Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Einar Jensen. “This announcement represents an important first step for FREYR and our four potential global partners as we launch this commercial initiative. Ultimately, FREYR’s vision for this coalition is to accelerate the energy transition across key sectors by scaling up clean battery production from FREYR’s gigafactories under development, and to incubate and develop innovative technology solutions together.”

When formally formed, the strategic coalition of partners should facilitate exploration of mutual areas of interest along the battery value chain. Potential arenas of commercial collaboration include battery cell manufacturing; pack and module integration; digital and software services; mining and refining; power market stationary storage applications; electric transportation; and recycling/end-of-life solutions.

Representatives from each of the four potential coalition partners will be attending and participating in the program later today during FREYR’s ‘Chapter One’ event inaugurating the opening of the company’s Customer Qualification Plant in Mo I Rana, Norway. The Chapter One event will start at 1:30 pm Central European Time (7:30 am Eastern Daylight Time). A webcast of the prepared remarks will be webcast simultaneously at: https://freyrchapterone.com/ on a listen only basis.

