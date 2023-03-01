Fujitsu Small Research Lab program strengthens industry-academia collaboration with growing global R&D network

TOKYO, Mar 17, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Fujitsu today revealed its progress over the past fiscal year in accelerating the expansion of its strategic “Fujitsu Small Research Lab” program, an initiative where Fujitsu researchers are embedded at technology incubators at universities in Japan and internationally to conduct joint research with some of the leading minds in their fields, including professors as well as the next generation of researchers. The program focuses on strengthening efforts and further promoting innovation in Fujitsu’s five key technology areas (1), while offering novel solutions to increasingly complex societal issues.

Figure: Overview Fujitsu Small Research Labs

Mainly from April 2022 to March 2023, Fujitsu has successfully expanded its Fujitsu Small Research lab program and is currently operating a total of 12 labs globally, with four labs focusing on computing, three on AI, two labs for projects focused on combining AI with high performance computing resources, as well as two labs for Data & Security, and one lab on converging technologies.

The program’s international presence includes lab facilities at Ben-Gurion University in Israel as well as the University of Toronto in Canada, with plans to further expand the Small Research Lab network at overseas universities to drive global R&D in leading-edge global technologies.

Fujitsu Limited Chief Technology Officer Vivek Mahajan comments, “As a technology company, innovation sits at the heart of everything we do at Fujitsu. Growing an agile, global network of incubators that nurture this kind of innovation through close and sustained collaboration with some of the leading minds in academia will prove an important differentiator. We believe this program will position us to remain one of the world’s best technology providers, and contribute to the solution of many challenges facing our customers as well as society at large.”

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

