Gartner Announces Keynote Speakers at 2023 Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference

What: Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference 2023

When: May 16-17, 2023

Where: Las Vegas, Nev.

Details: Today’s chief sales officers (CSOs) and sales leaders must find innovative ways to exceed revenue targets despite the unrelenting uncertainties caused by inflation, talent scarcity and supply chain disruptions.

At the Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference, which is back in-person this year, sales leaders will gain unique actionable insights, practical tools and innovative guidance to transform their sales strategy, architect the growth of their organizations and expand in their executive role.

Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference Keynote Speakers



The Gartner Opening Keynote, “Prioritizing the Human Touch: Connecting the Buyer, Seller and Sales Leader of The Future,” will be presented by Gartner analysts Robert Blaisdell and Alice Walmesley and focus on what the human role will look like in an ever changing sales environment affected by AI and sales analytics.

Guest Keynote Speakers include:

The Poker Game of Life: Using Poker to Enhance Thinking and Decision Making with Maria Konnikova , Author, Psychologist, Poker Champion & Journalist

, Author, Psychologist, Poker Champion & Journalist C.H.A.N.G.E. Traits®: Exploring the Critical Skills for Inspired Leadership Through Change with Cassandra Worthy, Founder & CEO, Change Enthusiasm Global, Keynote Speaker, Author & Consultant

Full details on the keynote sessions are available here. More information on the conference agenda and exhibit showcase can be found in the initial Conference Media Advisory.

Venue and Travel Details: Visit the conference’s website for complete venue and travel details for Las Vegas, NV.

About Gartner for Sales Leaders



Gartner for Sales Leaders provides heads of sales and their teams with the insights, advice and tools they need to address mission-critical priorities amid mounting pressures to drive growth through new and existing customers. With extensive qualitative and quantitative research, Gartner for Sales Leaders helps sales teams combat commoditization and price-based purchasing, develop critical manager and seller skills, elevate the value of sales interactions, unlock existing growth potential, and optimize sales force enablement. Follow news and update from the Gartner Sales practice on Twitter and LinkedIn using #GartnerSales. Members of the media can find additional information and insights in the Gartner Sales Newsroom.

About Gartner



Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

