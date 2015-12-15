Generaitiv Launches AI Text-to-Image NFT Marketplace with Innovative Creation and Sale of NFTs

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 9, 2023) – Generaitiv emerges as an open-source AI model marketplace. In the latest development, the company has announced the launch of a groundbreaking AI text-to-image (TTI) to NFT gasless listing marketplace. This innovative platform enables users to create images into NFTs in a matter of minutes.

With the new development, the Generaitiv platform is at the forefront of the intersection between the emerging industries of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Web3. The platform offers a unique space for artists, collectors, and AI model creators to engage, with utilities such as AI image editing tools, an open source AI model marketplace, and a decentralized AI computing network.

In addition, Generaitiv is committed to respecting the ERC-2981 royalty’s standard, which provides royalties of initial and secondary sales to artists.

“Generaitiv is a community-driven AI platform built to empower AI contributors,” said the Founder of Generaitiv. “The Generative AI blockchain at a protocol level will initially launch as an L1 Ethereum token. $GAI solves problems with centralized, and non-interoperable systems currently implemented by AI platforms,” He further added.

Furthermore, Generaitiv has also launched $GAI, an Ethereum token that will power the world’s largest decentralized AI computing network. $GAI will be utilized to encourage GPU computing power to the network and solve issues associated with centralized and non-interoperable systems of AI platforms. $GAI will allow users to interact with various AI models available on Generaitiv, and AI model creators to train and process large AI datasets.

Consequently, Generaitiv’s marketplace facilitates its users with a range of AI-generated mixed media, video, and music in the coming months, providing a new avenue for artists to showcase their work.

About the company – Generativ

Generaitiv has established itself as an innovative AI platform that empowers AI contributors through a community-driven approach. With the belief that Artificial Intelligence should be accessible to all, Generaitiv integrates existing and new monetization mechanisms to provide an improved experience.

