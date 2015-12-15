General (Ret.) John E. Hyten Appointed Special Advisor to C3 AI CEO

Gen. Hyten will consult on establishing C3 AI’s leadership in the defense and intelligence sectors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software application company, today announced that General (Ret.) John E. Hyten has been appointed as Special Advisor to C3 AI CEO, Thomas M. Siebel. General Hyten initially joined the C3 AI advisory board in June 2022 after retiring from 40 years of service in the U.S. Air Force, most recently serving as the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“General Hyten’s deep experience and insights into the role of enterprise AI in enhancing security of the U.S. and its allies has been tremendously valuable and I am looking forward to deepening our relationship as C3 AI expands its engagements with U.S. defense and intelligence agencies,” said Thomas M. Siebel, C3 AI CEO.

C3 AI serves various agencies of the U.S. Department of Defense, including the Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Air Force, the Defense and Counterintelligence Agency, the U.S. Army, and others.

“I am excited to provide enhanced support for Tom and the entire C3 AI team as they lead the adoption and deployment of mission-critical AI across the nation,” said General Hyten. “During my time on the advisory board, I have seen how impressive C3 AI’s technology is and how it can transform the defense industry, bolstering our national and economic security.”

“General Hyten has been an extremely valuable addition to the advisory board and as a strategic advisor he will continue to provide invaluable leadership in the adoption and implementation of enterprise AI capabilities to the defense community and the U.S. government, underscoring C3 AI’s commitment to this critical sector,” said Lieutenant General (Ret.) Ed Cardon, former Commander, U.S. Army Cyber Command, and C3 AI advisory board member.

Prior to serving as the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Hyten led the United States Strategic Command from 2016 to 2019 and Air Force Space Command from 2014 to 2016. Among many other assignments, he was deployed to Southwest Asia as the Director of Space Forces for operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. He has received numerous awards and recognition, including the Defense Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster; the Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster; the Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster; the Defense Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters; the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters; and Commendation Medals from both Air Force and the Army.

