Global Shipments of AR/VR Headsets Decline Sharply in 2022 Following the Prior Year’s Strong Results, According to IDC

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ARGlasses–The pendulum for AR/VR headsets swung the other way through the course of 2022 as global shipments declined 20.9% year over year to 8.8 million units, according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Augmented and Virtual Reality Headset Tracker. The decline was not completely unexpected, however, given the limited number of vendors in the market, a challenging macro-economic environment, and a lack of mass market adoption from consumers.

The results for 2022 were also hindered by difficult comparisons to the prior year, when the market was bolstered by Meta’s Quest 2 and strong spending by consumers stuck at home with disposable income for entertainment. As the Quest 2 approached its two-year anniversary and as global economies opened up, consumer and business spending shifted away from AR and VR headsets leading to the decline in 2022.

Despite the downturn, the overall market was led by Meta with nearly 80% share. In second place was ByteDance (Pico) with 10% share as the company continued to ramp up its product portfolio and focus on markets where Meta was notably absent or a lesser known brand. The remaining top 5 spots were held by DPVR, HTC, and iQIYI. One other notable company was Nreal who captured the sixth position amongst AR/VR headsets but held the top spot in the AR market by shipping nearly 100K units over the course of 2022.

“While Meta and ByteDance duke it out in the VR segment, Nreal has been able to slowly grow its presence by appealing to mobile gamers,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager, Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers at IDC. “Though it’s still early days for AR and VR, Meta has been able to build a moat for itself through its various first- and third-party content. This is where other players such as Sony and potentially Apple can provide meaningful competition though in the long run it’ll put pressure on others including ByteDance and Nreal.”

“Another area that is slowly gaining attention is mixed reality – devices that can switch between augmented and virtual reality,” added Ramon T. Llamas, research director for Mobile Devices and AR/VR at IDC. “The release of the Meta Quest Pro last fall and the announcement of HTC’s XE Elite earlier this year demonstrate clear innovation as to what is possible for the ARVR market, and it should not be difficult to imagine others following suit. Moreover, commercial users with multiple use cases – ranging from on-boarding and orientation to training and collaboration – may gravitate to its appeal. However, given the still low penetration of AR and VR into the market, it may take several cycles for mixed reality headsets to gain salience.”

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

For more information about IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Augmented and Virtual Reality Headset Tracker, please contact Jackie Kliem at 508-988-7984 or [email protected].

Click here to learn about IDC’s full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Jitesh Ubrani



416-873-0315



[email protected]

Ramon T. Llamas



508-935-4736



[email protected]

Michael Shirer



[email protected]

508-935-4200