GreyOrange Announces Partnership with IDtotal

IDtotal become Accredited Solution Partner for GreyOrange Solutions in Europe

London, March 9, 2023 – GreyOrange Inc., a global leader in automated robotic fulfilment and inventory optimization software, has announced a partnership with IDtotal, a specialist in providing logistics, audit, and merchandising services throughout Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, and Serbia. As an Accredited Solution Partner within the GO Partner network, IDtotal will be helping to implement and support GreyOrange customers in Europe.

Tom Cherryhomes, Vice President of goPartner™ and Alliances at GreyOrange said: “The global momentum that GreyOrange is experiencing has driven us to find a partner to support our clients and prospects in Eastern Europe as they seek to optimise their data warehousing and distribution functions. After an extensive review, we found that IDtotal has the skills, capability and commitment to customer success that reflect GreyOrange’s own values. We are excited to collaborate with IDtotal as we maximise the opportunities to increase the efficiency and efficacy of our global customer’s warehouse operations.”

Daniel Aizic, Managing Partner of IDtotal mentioned: “IDTotal is assisting clients in different industries to regain control of their assets and processes through the outsourcing of logistics, using the best mix of human resources and technology. As such, we are looking for the most agile, robust, and innovative solutions for our European customers. GreyOrange is a strategic technology partner that will help us enhance performance, reduce waste and increase the quality of operational flows of our customers.”

About GreyOrange

Disrupting and re-defining fulfilment, GreyOrange Inc. provides a state-of-the-art hardware agnostic fulfilment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™, that responds to customer orders in real-time as well as proprietary and certified third-party hardware. The company’s solutions offer a competitive advantage by increasing productivity, empowering growth, and scale, mitigating labour challenges, and reducing risk and time to market while also creating better experiences for customers and employees. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and employs over 800 people with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com.

About IDtotal

Combining excellence in human resources, technology and vision, IDTotal is a leading logistic service provider with activities in retail, distribution, warehousing, production and other industries. The company teams include more than 2.000 professionals which are using every day state-of-the-art technology and business experience to improve logistical flows of customers in Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.idtotal.com

Source: RealWire