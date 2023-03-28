Hillstream BioPharma to Participate in Two Major Industry Conferences in April 2023

Company will present and hold 1x1s at the 2023 BioNJ BioPartnering Conference April 17-18 & CPHI North America Conference April 25-27

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: HILS) (“Hillstream” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing therapeutic candidates targeting drug resistant and devastating cancers using ferroptosis, and immuno-oncology targeted novel biologics, today announced that its CEO Randy Milby will be participating – in person – at two major industry conferences in April 2023.

The Company will present at the 2023 BioNJ BioPartnering Conference being held April 17-18, 2023 in Somerset, New Jersey. Management will also attend the CPHI North America Conference being held April 25-27, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Management will hold one-on-one meetings with analysts and qualified investors at both conferences. Mr. Milby will also discuss recent operational highlights, and updates on its immuno-oncology pipeline candidates, including:

Its lead drug candidate HSB-1216, utilizing ferroptosis, and the outlook for initiating a clinical study in the second half of 2023.

The Company’s emerging immune-oncology pipeline led by HSB-3215 which is an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody.

“Both the CPHI North America and BioNJ BioPartnering conferences are great opportunities to connect with investors and companies from throughout the pharma sector. Networking with, and learning from, our healthcare peers and executives from the US and globally enables us to further our reach and accelerate our growth,” says Randy Milby, CEO of Hillstream.

“Making a difference on behalf of patients, we are thrilled to have HillStream BioPharma present its innovation at this year’s BioPartnering Conference,” said BioNJ President and CEO Debbie Hart. “It’s the perfect opportunity to meet new partners and identify possible collaborations.”

To schedule a meeting with Hillstream management at either BioNJ BioPartnering or CPHI North America, please send an email to [email protected].

About BioNJ BioPartnering

BioNJ’s BioPartnering Conference will bring together over 500 life sciences executives, investors, academic collaborators and business development professionals for networking, a full week of 1:1 partnering, company and start-up pitch presentations, exhibits and plenary sessions. Attracting attendees from around the globe, BioNJ’s BioPartnering Conference was created to foster productive collaborations and partnerships, facilitate investment opportunities, and bolster medical innovation.

For more information, please visit: https://bionj.org/event/biopartnering-conference/.

About CPHI North America

CPHI North America is the premier event connecting the entire US pharmaceutical drug development and manufacturing supply chain. The mission of CPHI North America is to facilitate the growth and evolution of North American pharma by providing a forum for innovation, learning, sourcing and networking.

Part of the CPHI global network, the event being held April 25-27, 2023 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia brings together over 3,000 attendees from over 70 countries for 3 days of engaging and inspirational program content and unrivalled networking opportunities.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cphi.com/northamerica/en/home.html

About Hillstream BioPharma, Inc.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing therapeutic candidates targeting drug resistant and devastating cancers using ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death, and immuno-oncology targeted novel biologics. The Company’s goal is to submit an investigational new drug application and initiate a clinical study in the second half of 2023, with HSB-1216 which targets ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) of drug resistant cancers.

The Company’s emerging immuno-oncology pipeline is led by HSB-3215 which is an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody. The HER family of cell surface proteins are some of the most well-known and validated drug targets including HER2 and HER3.

The third candidate, HSB-1940 Quatrabody™, an anti-PD-1 novel biologic which could be coated onto Quatramers, initiate clinical studies in 2025. Hillstream’s Quatramer™ proprietary tumor targeting platform extends duration of action and minimizes off-target toxicity for biologics, mRNA, peptides, small molecules and other modalities in the tumor microenvironment. Quatrabody conjugates novel biologics developed against undruggable epitopes of validated immuno-oncology targets, including PD-1, HER2, PDL-1 and TROP2 with greater binding affinity than approved therapies.

For more information, please visit: www.hillstreambio.com.

