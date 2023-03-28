Hypercharge Announces EV Charging for Ovare Group Properties in U.S. & Canada, and Presentation at Kinvestor Conference

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 22, 2023) – Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the “Company” or “Hypercharge“), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has signed a deal to supply six Level 2 EV chargers to Ovare Group properties in Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia, and Egremont, Massachusetts, furthering the Company’s plans for U.S. expansion. Installation for all six charging stations is due to be completed within Q2 2023.

The Ovare Group is a privately-held holding company based in Los Angeles, with a wide portfolio of specialty firms in content development, marketing technology, and strategic services. In addition to their core services, the Ovare Group also engages in product and service creation, as well as financial investment practices.

“We are excited to partner with the Ovare Group to support their electrification efforts by installing six Level 2 EV chargers at their properties across North America,” said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. “Hypercharge is committed to providing convenient and accessible EV charging options, and we are thrilled to work with the Ovare Group who share our values.”

“We are proud to partner with Hypercharge to provide this valuable amenity to our customers and employees in Egremont, Vancouver, and Whistler,” said Jordan Reber, Chairman & CEO of Ovare Group. “Within the culture of the Ovare Group is dedication to promote sustainability in all aspects of our business, and we believe that offering EV charging is an essential part of that commitment.”

Hypercharge is also announcing that David Bibby, President & CEO of Hypercharge Networks Corp., will be presenting at the Kinvestor Green Future Virtual Investor Conference (“KGF23”) on March 28, 2023 at 11:30 am PST (2:30 pm EST).

Hosted by Gwen Preston and Peter Krauth, co-authors of Evergreen Investing, KGF23 brings together world class companies critical to the green energy transition, in addition to select ESG stories. This premier virtual conference is free and open to institutional and retail investors alike. Register to hear from key executives as they discuss their companies and consider what it means to invest in a green future.

Gold Standard Media, LLC Engagement

Finally, Hypercharge is announcing it has engaged a third-party investor relations provider, Gold Standard Media, LLC (“GSM”), to create and develop digital marketing campaigns and other related services to assist the Company in enhancing its online profile with the global investment community.

GSM is a limited liability company existing under the laws of the State of Texas with an office at 1102 S. Austin Ave, #110-283, Georgetown, Texas, USA, and is headed by Kenneth Ameduri, who manages a marketing team and has been successfully marketing for a broad range of companies listed on exchanges from the TSX Venture Exchange to the New York Stock Exchange since 2010. GSM uses affiliated entities such as Future Money Trends and Portfolio Wealth Global LLC for the purpose of these marketing activities. To the knowledge of the Company, Wallace Hill Partners Ltd., an affiliate of GSM, owns one million Hypercharge common shares. The term of the agreement with GSM (the “Agreement”) is for twelve months beginning April 3, 2023. GSM will be paid three hundred thousand US dollars at the beginning of the term for these services. Pursuant to the Agreement, GSM will help raise public awareness of the Company and help promote the Company’s business.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/

