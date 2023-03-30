Impact Housing Group Promotes Senior Leadership

Calamari, Neil and Williams Assume New Roles

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impact Housing Group, a manufacturer of homes built with modular construction technology, announces the promotion of Matt Calamari to chief operating officer, industry veteran Evrard Neil to executive vice president, and Kelly Williams to vice president of business development.

Matt Calamari previously served as managing director for Highline Structures in Baxley, Georgia, prior to its acquisition by Impact Housing Group in 2021. In his new role as chief operating officer, Calamari will oversee and manage the day-to-day operations of the organization. Working closely with other senior executives and management, he will implement long-term strategic plans for the company, while also ensuring all manufacturing operations run effectively and at the highest quality standards. Calamari holds a Master of Business Administration from Emory University, with a concentration in finance, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Vanderbilt University.

Evrard Neil joined Impact Housing Group in 2021 with a proven track record of successful execution of multi-million-dollar projects, including both commercial and residential modular construction. His areas of expertise include project management, quality control and quality assurance management, financial analysis, constructability analysis, critical path and critical chain method scheduling, modular/offsite construction, and vendor and material management. In his role as executive vice president, Neil will oversee projects, developing partnerships and interfacing with clients, architects, engineers, local officials, and vendors, while maintaining project budgets. Neil holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hampden-Sydney College, in Hampden-Sydney, Virginia.

In July 2022, Kelly Williams joined Impact Housing Group as director of business development. Williams is a past president of the Modular Building Institute (MBI), and currently serves as a member of the board. Williams brings more than 20 years of modular construction industry experience to his role as vice president of business development. He will lead sales efforts, working directly with builders and developers to advance modular housing projects. Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Tennessee.

Atlanta-based Impact Housing Group is committed to designing, producing, and delivering high-quality, modern, modular housing solutions. We offer builders, developers and building authorities an expedited construction method to help address the current U.S. housing shortage. Our goal is to expand the modular manufacturing capabilities and capacity of Impact Housing to reach optimum production and efficiency levels, providing disruptive and effective options for the residential construction industry.

