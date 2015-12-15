IMUNON Announces Abstract Accepted for Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IMUNON, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNN), a clinical-stage drug development company, today announced that an abstract related to the Company’s DNA-based immunotherapy has been accepted for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held April 14-19 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL and virtually. The immunotherapy, IMNN-001 (formerly GEN-1), is currently in Phase 2 development for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer.

The abstract is titled “Efficacy of GEN-1, an interleukin-12 immune gene therapy, at different dose frequencies.” Details of the presentation are as follows:

Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 (9:00 AM – 12:30 PM) Location: Poster Section 40 Poster Board Number: 26 Published Abstract Number 4440 Presenter: Jean Boyer, Ph.D., Vice President of Preclinical Research, IMUNON

AACR abstracts were published yesterday afternoon and are now available on the AACR website at www.aacr.org.

About IMUNON

IMUNON is a fully integrated, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies.

IMUNON has two platform technologies: the TheraPlas modality for the development of immunotherapies and other anti-cancer nucleic acid-based therapies, and the PLACCINE modality for the development of nucleic acid vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer. The company’s lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer currently in Phase 2 development. IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the company is conducting preclinical proof-of-concept studies on a nucleic acid vaccine candidate targeting the SARS-CoV-2 virus to validate its PLACCINE platform. IMUNON’s platform technologies are based on the delivery of nucleic acids with novel synthetic delivery systems that are independent of viral vectors or devices. IMUNON will continue to leverage these platforms and to advance the technological frontier of nucleic acid-based products to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information on IMUNON, visit www.imunon.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

IMUNON wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for IMUNON to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in IMUNON’s periodic reports and prospectuses filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IMUNON assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

