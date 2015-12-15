Inozyme Pharma to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

BOSTON, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY), a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation, today announced Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, the company’s co-founder, president, and chief executive officer, will participate in the Neuromuscular and Bone Panel presentation at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 2:10-3:10pm ET in Boston.

A replay of the panel presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Inozyme’s website under events and will be available for a limited time following the event.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) is a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. We are developing INZ-701, an enzyme therapy, to address pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation which can drive morbidity and mortality in these severe diseases. INZ-701 is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency.

For more information, please visit www.inozyme.com

