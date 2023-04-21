insightsoftware Launches Angles Professional for Oracle to Automate Recurring Operational Reports at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2023

Frictionless operational reporting is crucial for enterprises aiming to monitor and improve business health through global economic uncertainties

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gartner Data & Analytics Summit—insightsoftware, a global provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions, today announced the expansion of its Angles product line with Angles Professional for Oracle from the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2023. Recognizing a need for better operational analytics, insightsoftware leveraged award-winning technology from Logi Analytics to provide Oracle ERP Cloud users the ability to customize, create, and share interactive dashboards and reports across all departments of a business.

The expansion addresses major pain points for organizations, including the fact that nearly 90% of professionals face challenges with their reporting tools and rely heavily on IT support. This data is gleaned from a report from insightsoftware and Hanover Research: The Operational Reporting Global Trends Report. The issues finance and operations teams face are twofold: the nature and increasing demands for operational data and analytics, and the fact that tools on hand are not optimized to handle the data or analysis. Often, teams are held back by the limitations of existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems reports, which require support from IT to customize, or they rely on business intelligence (BI) and analytics tools, which do not provide users a no-code experience to build reports and visualizations with drill-down.

“The migration to cloud ERPs is increasing, but the need for better operational reporting remains. As businesses navigate through global economic uncertainties, we’re continuing to invest in this space to speed up operational report production and make it as seamless as possible,” said Lee An Schommer, Chief Product Officer, insightsoftware. “Through our acquisition of Magnitude Software, we acquired Angles for SAP and Angles for Oracle solutions. We leveraged strategy and insight from these, and technology from our acquisition of Logi Analytics, to build Angles Professional for Oracle to serve mid-market enterprises migrating to the cloud. The expansion of the Angles product line reinforces our commitment to empower our customers with the most effective, agile solutions.”

The Angles Professional product line includes a range of pre-built operational reporting content specific to each ERP system, offering user-driven interactive capabilities. Providing a direct connection to key data sources, Angles Professional brings real-time access to source data, lowering implementation risk and eliminating the need for technical expertise. Finance and non-finance users can easily create and analyze reports that provide a holistic, interactive view of an organization’s operational activities across finance, HR, supply chain, and manufacturing teams.

For more information about Angles Professional, and to discover how it can support your organization:

Register for Get the Most Out of Your Oracle Cloud ERP Investment, an insightsoftware webinar on April 21, 2023.

Attendees at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit – taking place this week in Orlando, FL – should visit the insightsoftware booth (#718).

About the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit provides insights for data and analytics (D&A) leaders to enable a D&A-centric culture within their organizations by tying strategy to business outcomes and promoting the adoption of technologies, such as artificial intelligence, while creating a resilient culture that accelerates change and where data literacy, digital trust, governance and data-driven critical thinking are pervasive.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions. Over 32,000 organizations worldwide rely on us to support business needs in the areas of accounting, finance, operations, supply chain, tax, budgeting, planning, HR, and disclosure management. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization. Our best-in-class solutions provide customers with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

