Intercept Pharmaceuticals to Conduct One-on-One Meetings with Investors at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference March 14, 2023

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that it will be participating in investor meetings at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel on March 14, 2023. 

Meeting Details 
For investors attending the conference who wish to meet with the Intercept management team, please reach out to Nareg Sagherian at Intercept to check the team’s availability. 

About Intercept 
Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe alcohol-associated hepatitis (sAH). For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.  

Contact 
For more information about Intercept, please contact: 

Investor inquiries: [email protected] 
Media inquiries: [email protected] 

