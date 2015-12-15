InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses FSD Pharma’s Addition of Kevin Harrington, Author, “Shark Tank” Original, and Infomercial Pioneer to its Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) (CSE:HUGE) (FSE:0K9A), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative, inflammatory and metabolic disorders, announced the addition of iconic entrepreneur Kevin Harrington to its Advisory Board. Kevin Harrington, inventor of the modern infomercial format, pioneer of the “As Seen on TV” brand, and one of the original “sharks” on the hit ABC show “Shark Tank”, has launched more than 20 businesses that have each grown sales in excess of $100 million as part of a career that has introduced 1,000+ products generating over $6 billion in global sales.

His business experience spans the globe, including opening distribution outlets in more than 100 countries. A best-selling author, influencer, and venerable marketing expert frequently featured and quoted in leading media outlets, Mr. Harrington co-founded the Entrepreneurs’ Organization, a peer-to-peer network of more than 17,000 diverse business leaders with 220 chapters in 60+ countries. Mr. Harrington will be opening his vast rolodex to expand the reach of the company and its brands. With Mr. Harrington’s connections and assistance, FSD Pharma plans to expand its high-powered Advisory Board with the addition of other high profile business minds.

Zeeshan Saeed, FSD Pharma’s President and Co-Executive Chairman, stated: “Kevin has always been a visionary at the forefront of the dynamic marketing space, proving over decades the tremendous value he brings to companies he becomes involved with by sharing his branding expertise, network, and business insight. We welcome him to our Advisory Board and look forward to working with him strategically on our R&D programs and product development.”

Kevin Harrington, added: “Throughout my career, my investments have the common thread of ground-floor opportunities in research and development of products that I believe can be transformational, whether it be a beverage, kitchen utensil, or, in the case of FSD Pharma, a strong pipeline of therapeutics, which include potential products that may provide significant help in alcohol misuse cases. We have all seen the detrimental effects associated with irresponsible use of alcohol. It is an area ripe for innovation and I welcome the opportunity to participate in FSD Pharma’s goal to make important societal impact, particularly in that area.”

FSD Pharma Inc., through two wholly owned subsidiaries, has three drug candidates in different stages of development. FSD BioSciences is focused on pharmaceutical research and development of its lead compound, FSD201, a proprietary ultra-micronized PEA formulation, for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. In addition to Lucid-MS, Lucid Psycheceuticals is also focused on the development of Lucid-Psych a molecular compound identified for the potential treatment of mental health disorders, and expanding this category, the company is investigating other products addressing acute medical needs due to the abuse of drugs such as alcohol.

