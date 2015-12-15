Invitation Homes Receives Credit Rating Upgrade to ‘BBB’ from Standard and Poor’s

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced that S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) upgraded the company’s issuer and issue-level credit ratings to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-’ with a Stable outlook.

“We are proud of our execution over the last two years to further strengthen our balance sheet by accessing a variety of attractively-priced unsecured financing channels to refinance over $3 billion of secured debt in 2021 and 2022 and push our nearest-term final debt maturity to 2026,” said Jon Olsen, Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Finance at Invitation Homes. “We are pleased that S&P has upgraded Invitation Homes to ‘BBB’ in recognition of these improvements to our capital structure and the positive fundamentals that our business continues to enjoy.”

According to S&P’s published report, the upgraded rating and stable outlook reflect improvements that Invitation Homes has made to its capital structure in the past two years in the form of reduced secured debt exposure and lengthened weighted-average maturity.

