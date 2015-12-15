Invitation to an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of Novozymes A/S

To the shareholders of Novozymes
The Board of Directors is pleased to invite you to an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of Novozymes to be held on Thursday March 30, 2023 at 12:00 (noon) CEST at Ballerup Super Arena.

Please read the invitation in PDF


Til Novozymes’ aktionærer
Bestyrelsen har hermed fornøjelsen af at invitere til ekstraordinær generalforsamling i Novozymes torsdag den 30. marts 2023 kl. 12.00 i Ballerup Super Arena.

Læs venligst den fulde invitation i PDF format

