Ipsen SA – Monthly information relative to the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Monthly information relative to the total number of voting rights
and shares composing the share capital

(in accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market: Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010259150
LEI: 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

Date Total number of shares composing the share capital Total number of voting rights (1)
28 February 2023

 

83,814,526

 

Gross total* of voting rights: 132,091,376
Net total** of voting rights: 130,925,176

(1) Existence of a statutory clause imposing an obligation to declare threshold crossing complementary to the one relative to the legal thresholds (Article 10).

* Gross total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, including the number of shares which benefit of double voting rights and the number of treasury shares. The « Gross total » is used as a basis for the calculation of threshold crossings.

** Net total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights.

 

Attachment

Related Stories

Medigene Amends 2022 Financial Guidance

Chalice Brands Ltd. Announces Resignation of Board Member

Huobi To Create $100M USD Liquidity Fund

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH)

BYTE Acquisition Corp. and Airship AI Holdings, Inc. Announce Letter of Intent for a Business Combination

Pagaya to Participate in the Wolfe FinTech Forum

You may have missed

Ipsen SA – Monthly information relative to the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Medigene Amends 2022 Financial Guidance

Chalice Brands Ltd. Announces Resignation of Board Member

Huobi To Create $100M USD Liquidity Fund

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH)

error: Content is protected !!