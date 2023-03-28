ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance Announces 2023 Advisory Board Leadership

Durham, North Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – March 28, 2023) – The ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance (ISAGCA) – a collaborative forum to advance OT cybersecurity awareness, education, readiness, standardization, and knowledge sharing – today announced its new Advisory Board leadership for 2023-2024:

Chair of the Advisory Board: Matt Bohne, Vice President and Chief Product Cybersecurity Officer at Honeywell

Vice Chair: Chris McLaughlin, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Johns Manville (JM)

Matt Bohne is a passionate cybersecurity leader and executive with a proven track record of building and leading cybersecurity organizations securing energy, industrial, buildings, nuclear, pharmaceutical, and consumer sectors. He is a sought-after expert with deep experience in DevSecOps, critical infrastructure, software engineering, secure SDLC, supply chain security, privacy, and risk management.

Chris McLaughlin has a passion for Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and has spoken frequently at conferences about the importance of working together with engineering counterparts to manage this threat. Chris has over 25 years of security and infrastructure experience leading the vision for a highly complex manufacturing company. In 2022, he was recognized by C100 as one of the top 100 Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) in the United States. In addition to his work with JM, Chris serves as president for the Denver InfraGard chapter and is an active member of the Domestic Security Alliance Council (DSAC), both of which focus on protecting critical infrastructure.

“We are honored to have two of the industry’s most recognizable cybersecurity professionals as the new leaders of the ISAGCA Advisory Board,” said Andre Ristaino, ISA Managing Director of Global Consortia and Conformance Programs. “ISAGCA was created to address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities that are clear and present dangers to our facilities, our processes, and the safety of our communities. With so much work to be done, we will benefit from the balance of a vendor and end-user in the Chair and Vice Chair roles respectively. Matt and Chris are extremely busy in their company roles, and we are grateful for their generous leadership commitment to ISAGCA.”

“ISAGCA is a critical voice in our industry advocating for OT cybersecurity standards and conformance, and I am honored to lead the Advisory Board alongside many of this industry’s thought leaders and experts,” said Mr. Bohne. “Honeywell has been a member of ISAGCA since the consortium’s foundation, and I am excited about the opportunity to drive even more awareness of the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards around the world.”

“Industrial systems security has finally become a big part of the conversation that I am having with my peer CISOs,” said Mr. McLaughlin. “ISAGCA has an opportunity to help organizations understand the ISA/IEC 62443 framework that they can use to help them secure their industrial assets. This is a great opportunity, and I am excited to continue my partnership with the community to keep us all safe and secure.”

“As we welcome our new ISA Advisory Board leadership, we also extend our thanks to the outgoing ISAGCA Chair Megan Samford, VP, Chief Product Security Officer for Energy Management at Schneider Electric, as well as our outgoing Vice-Chair, Sharul Rashid, Head of Technical Excellence and Group Technical Authority of Instrumentation and Control at PETRONAS, for their leadership during the startup years of ISAGCA. Megan and Sharul have contributed more that we could have ever hoped in establishing the foundational successes for ISAGCA.”

Chief among ISAGCA’s goals includes broad awareness and understanding of ISA/IEC 62443, the world’s only consensus-based cybersecurity standards for automation and control system applications. Recent successful projects have included:

Mapping the ISO/IEC 27001/2 standards for IT security in the office environment to ISA/IEC 62443, including a presentation at the North American Technology Forum (NATF) to demonstrate how the standards are aligned to support cybersecurity requirement.

Providing technical expertise with various groups including NIST, DHS, SMART Grid Forum, and more.

Driving global reliance on ISA/IEC 62443 through national adoptions, the latest example being an approved proposal to adopt the standard in Malaysia.

Driving US national reliance on ISA/IEC 62443 through incorporation by reference into other standards and codes, including the National Electrical Code.

Increasing awareness of ICS4ICS, the leading program for managing industrial cybersecurity incident response. This ISAGCA initiative has today identified over 1,200 volunteers and interested parties contributing to its efforts to adopt to Incident Command System outlined by FEMA.

About ISAGCA

The International Society of Automation (www.isa.org) created the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance to increase cybersecurity awareness and readiness, bringing end-user companies, automation and control systems providers, IT infrastructure providers, services providers, system integrators, and other cybersecurity stakeholder organizations together to address growing threats across many vertical sectors.

ISAGCA is comprised of 55 plus member companies, industry groups, and public entities, representing more than $1.5 trillion in aggregate revenue across more than 2,400 combined worldwide locations. Automation and cybersecurity provider members serve 31 different industries, underscoring the broad applicability of the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards.

ISA is the developer of the ISA/IEC 62443 series of automation and control systems cybersecurity standards, which have been adopted by the International Electrotechnical Commission as IEC 62443 and endorsed by the United Nations. The standards define requirements and procedures for implementing electronically secure automation and industrial control systems and security practices and assessing electronic security performance. The standards approach the cybersecurity challenge in a holistic way, bridging the gap between operations and information technology.

For more information about ISAGCA, visit www.isa.org/isagca.

