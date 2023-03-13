Jakarta gears up for improved Cyber Security at Trescon’s WCSS

Trescon’s World Cyber Security Summit (WCSS) aims to redefine cyber security for organizations across the globe and prepare them to welcome digital disruption while remaining vigilant. Global experts will convene in Jakarta to enhance Indonesia’s cyber security measures.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Mar 13, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Powered by CSIRT.ID, strategic partner Cyber Security Council and in association with APTIKNAS; World Cyber Security Summit, a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused initiative that provides a platform for CISOs & IT leaders is all set to be hosted in Jakarta, Indonesia on 14–15 March 2023, at JW Marriott Jakarta. This two-day event brings together leaders in the field of cyber security from around the world to discuss the current challenges and future trends in the sector in what will be an elite gathering of the most influential cyber leaders and top technology businesses.

The constant evolution of cyber security attacks has made organizations worldwide vulnerable to cyber threats such as malware, ransomware, and data breaches, ultimately leading to significant losses. World Cyber Security Summit, Jakarta is a platform to share the best practices in cyber security and cyber resilience. The two-day event will tackle various topics, including discussions on emerging cyber threats, use cases from recent attacks, and the role of cooperation and knowledge sharing in preventing cybercrime. The Summit will also introduce attendees to next-generation firewalls as a means of future-proofing IT security. The goal is to equip organizations with the tools and knowledge they need to effectively combat cyber-attacks.

“World Cyber Security Summit is an important event for networking & knowledge sharing among cyber security experts,” said Hendy Harianto, Meratus Group, Group CIO

“We are in an era where all types of data are available in abundance, in high data update rates and variations in size, type, value, and veracity. Without a strong mastery of data analytics and cyber security, it is impossible for us to get the best benefit from this condition,” quoted Ivan Irawan, IT Director, CBI – Credit Bureau Indonesia (KBIJ)

“Cyber security is really about humans. Many technology solutions are essential to reduce the risk, but employees represent the greatest assets for the company and the potential greatest threat through it,” said Wahyu Prasetyo, IT & Cyber Risk Management, Division Head, PT. Bank Mega, Tbk

An excellent line-up of speakers will share their strategic insights with attendees on the most recent developments. Some of these speakers include:

E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti , Head of Cyber Security, United Arab Emirates Government

, Head of Cyber Security, United Arab Emirates Government Reza Pramono , Chief Technology Officer, Digital Transformation Office, Ministry of Health, Republic of Indonesia

, Chief Technology Officer, Digital Transformation Office, Ministry of Health, Republic of Indonesia Intan Rahayu , Director of Cyber Security and Cryptography for Industrial Sector, National Cyber and Crypto Agency

, Director of Cyber Security and Cryptography for Industrial Sector, National Cyber and Crypto Agency Bisyron Wahyudi , Vice Chairman of the Board, CSIRT.ID

, Vice Chairman of the Board, CSIRT.ID Fanky Christian, Secretary General, Nasional – Indonesian Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Business Association

Secretary General, Nasional – Indonesian Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Business Association Arif Ilham Adnan , ST., MBA., MSC, Deputy Chairman and Founder, Association of Digital Leader Indonesia, Chairman of Permanent Committee, Jakarta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Republic of Indonesia

, ST., MBA., MSC, Deputy Chairman and Founder, Association of Digital Leader Indonesia, Chairman of Permanent Committee, Jakarta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Republic of Indonesia Juan Intan Kanggrawan , Head of Product, Data, Tribe, National Ministry (GovTech) & Smart Cities

, Head of Product, Data, Tribe, National Ministry (GovTech) & Smart Cities Pratama Persadha , Chairman, CISSReC

, Chairman, CISSReC Monika Suharko , Person-In-Charge, National Data Centre, Ministry of Communications and Informatics, Republic of Indonesia

, Person-In-Charge, National Data Centre, Ministry of Communications and Informatics, Republic of Indonesia Edmund Situmorang , Group Chief Technology Officer, Asian Bulk Logistics

, Group Chief Technology Officer, Asian Bulk Logistics Hendy Harianto, Group CIO, Meratus Group

Group CIO, Meratus Group Mohd Fadhly Mohd Hassim , Senior Security Engineer- Malaysia and Indonesia, SentinelOne

, Senior Security Engineer- Malaysia and Indonesia, SentinelOne Ivan Irawan , IT Director, CBI – Credit Bureau Indonesia (KBIJ)

, IT Director, CBI – Credit Bureau Indonesia (KBIJ) Raditio Ghifiardi , Vice President of Information Security & Compliance, Smartfren Telecom Tbk

, Vice President of Information Security & Compliance, Smartfren Telecom Tbk Andang Nugroho , President, ISC2 Jakarta Chapter

, President, ISC2 Jakarta Chapter Muhammad Salahuddien Manggalanny , Deputy Director of Operations, Cyber Security Independence Resilience Team of Indonesia [CSIRT.ID]

, Deputy Director of Operations, Cyber Security Independence Resilience Team of Indonesia [CSIRT.ID] Yohannes Glen , VP Head of IT Security, INDODAX – Indonesia Digital Asset Exchange

, VP Head of IT Security, INDODAX – Indonesia Digital Asset Exchange Krisnanto Padra , Head of Information Security, Bluebird Group

, Head of Information Security, Bluebird Group Andrew Duck , CEO, GuardRails

, CEO, GuardRails Hans Iandy , Head of Compliance and Information Security, Sinar Mas Land

, Head of Compliance and Information Security, Sinar Mas Land Oliver Valentino , Head of Cyber Security, Amar Bank

, Head of Cyber Security, Amar Bank Muhammad Arif , Chairman, APJII

, Chairman, APJII Wahyu Agung Prasetyo , IT & Cyber Risk Management, Division Head, PT. Bank Mega, Tbk.

, IT & Cyber Risk Management, Division Head, PT. Bank Mega, Tbk. Joko Indriyatno Umar, CEO & Founder and Managing Director & Co-Founder, Sinergi Mutual Globalindo and Celebessi Metalindo Utama

CEO & Founder and Managing Director & Co-Founder, Sinergi Mutual Globalindo and Celebessi Metalindo Utama Makhadir Mukhamad , IT, Cyber & Digital Risk Head, PT. Bank Tabungan Negara

, IT, Cyber & Digital Risk Head, PT. Bank Tabungan Negara Indra S Adillah , Head of ICT, PT Indonesia AirAsia

, Head of ICT, PT Indonesia AirAsia Lukas , Co-founder and Chairperson, Indonesia AI Society

, Co-founder and Chairperson, Indonesia AI Society Rajesh-Grover , Group VP- Digital and Omnichannel, Kanmo Group

, Group VP- Digital and Omnichannel, Kanmo Group Antonius Ruslan , VP Information Security and Data Privacy, Halodoc

, VP Information Security and Data Privacy, Halodoc Muhammad Reza Pahlevi, VP Digital Risk Strategy, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

VP Digital Risk Strategy, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Jonathan Jackson , Director Sales Engineering APJ, BlackBerry Cybersecurity

, Director Sales Engineering APJ, BlackBerry Cybersecurity Faran Gunawan , Country Lead Territory Business, F5

, Country Lead Territory Business, F5 Ichwan Peryana, Co-founder & CTO, Pinjam Modal

Co-founder & CTO, Pinjam Modal Johnson Lopulisa , Head of IT, The Jakarta Post

, Head of IT, The Jakarta Post Brijesh Mishraa (BEN), Sales Head – APAC and Middle East, Senhasegura

Sales Head – APAC and Middle East, Senhasegura Rendy Darmawidjaja , Field CISO, PT. Systema Global Solusindo

, Field CISO, PT. Systema Global Solusindo Ali Kerkour , Sales Engineer – APAC, Gatewatcher

, Sales Engineer – APAC, Gatewatcher Cameron Townshend, Principal Architect, Sonatype

“Regardless of the industry, cyber security has become a critical component of how all organizations operate. Through the World Cyber Security Summit, we hope to provide a stage for thought leaders and innovative solution providers to present strategies for identifying cyber vulnerabilities and fortifying businesses against them,” quoted Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO, Trescon.

