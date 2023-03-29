JCB and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam launch VCB JCB Platinum Credit Card in Vietnam

TOKYO & HA NOI, Mar 29, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – JCB International Co., Ltd., (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan’s only international payment brand, and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) announced the launch of the Vietcombank JCB Platinum Credit Card.

The new Vietcombank JCB Platinum card is launched to celebrate Vietcombank’s 60th anniversary. The cardholders have access the JCB acceptance network of approximately 41 million merchants around the world.

From the launch date, Vietcombank implements many promotion programs and benefits for cardholders to meet the needs of this special target segment. The cardholders could enjoy the attractive cashback feature including 5% cashback for spending in F&B and supermarkets, and 0.2% for other spending. The total cashback amount is up to VND 7.2 million/year.

Besides, the Vietcombank JCB Platinum cardholder is entitled to a number of special privileges for JCB Platinum cardholders such as the access to over 70 airport lounges in Japan, China, Singapore, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam; and other premium privileges for golf service, hotels and resorts and Diamond dinning in Vietnam.

About Vietcombank

Vietcombank is the first and the leading bank in providing card products and services in Vietnam, contributing significantly to the development of the Vietnam card industry. For more than 20 years Vietcombank has continuously maintained its market leading position in the Vietnamese card industry through products and services diversification, quality of service improvement, new technology applications, as well as ATM and merchant network expansion across the country. The Bank has achieved many awards for outstanding performance in card industry from the international card schemes and other prestigious institutions. For more information, please visit www.vietcombank.com.vn

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 41 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 150 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

