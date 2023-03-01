JCB enables contactless payment acceptance at Red Lines in Bangkok

TOKYO & BANGKOK, Mar 1, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan’s only international payment brand, is pleased to announce the launch of a contactless fare payment service starting at the SRT Red Lines in Bangkok, Thailand. This service aims to provide quicker and effortless transactions for both Thai and international cardholders.

Mr. Sutep Punthupeng, Chief Executive Officer, SRT Electrified Train Co., Ltd. (Left); Mr. Ryo Morita, Managing Director, JCB International (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (Right)

Mr. Ryo Morita, Managing Director of JCB International (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, “According to information from the Bank of Thailand, accumulated credit card spending for purchasing purposes over the nine-month period in 2022 increased by approximately 30% compared to the same period in 2021. For JCB, the share of contactless payments is increasing, indicating that JCB cardholders prefer and are familiar with contactless payments.”

Mr. Morita added, “JCB aims to enhance ease of payment for cardholders with a focus on contactless payments in mass transit systems. Currently, JCB Cards can be used in mass transit systems in many countries and territories around the world such as New York, Malaysia, Taiwan and Japan. In the post-COVID era, both domestic and international travel has resumed. It is believed that the launch of this service will increase flexibility for cardholders in their daily commute as well as international cardholders traveling to Thailand.”

The SRT Red Lines is a commuter rail running between Bang Sue – Rangsit and Bang Sue – Taling Chan. It provides a convenient and fast transport service for passengers from suburban areas to the center of Bangkok and connects with other railway systems such as the Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT), BTS Skytrain (BTS), long-distance intercity trains, and facilitates travel to and from important places such as Don Mueang Airport and Bangkok Bus Terminal Chatuchak (Mo Chit Mai).

“This project marks the beginning of JCB’s contactless payment service in Thailand’s mass transit systems. The goal is to expand the service to other trains and other modes of travel. In addition, JCB Card is providing special offers for spending in travel and shopping categories, both domestically and internationally,” Mr. Morita concluded.

From March 1, 2023 to May 31, 2023, JCB cardholders will enjoy a cashback privilege for Red Lines rides. For the more details of the campaign and news updates including other promotions for JCB cardholders in Thailand, please visit:

– Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JCBCardThailandTH

– Thai website: http://www.th.jcb/th/

– Domestic and international promotions: http://www.specialoffers.jcb/th/

– Latest channel JCB Thailand LINE Official Account: @JCBThailand

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 41 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 150 million cardholders. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardholder base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

