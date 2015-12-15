Kagool’s latest research finds that senior IT leaders have major concerns over their SAP S/4 data migration journey

Kagool’s latest research finds that senior IT leaders have concerns over their SAP S/4 data migration. The main concerns are data quality, data strategy, complexity of data landscape and data governance.

Data migrations are often fraught with issues, complications and delays, causing projects to run massively overbudget. According to Gartner, 83% of data migrations fail or exceed their allotted budgets and schedules.

One particular issue, is how late in the delivery cycle data migration problems surface – many programmes become unstuck at the User Acceptance Testing phase, which is often too late to recover in time for the planned go live date.

Dan Barlow, Group CEO of Kagool, explains, “Programmes appear as green throughout the delivery and quickly flip to red without enough time to rescue, and this normally comes with a multi-million pound bill to delay the programme!”

Dan has seen many FTSE250 companies call-in Kagool for data migration health checks & rescue missions, as their transformation programmes have hit major problems very late on in the delivery.

SAP support for ECC ends in 2027. Organisations need to think about their migration to S/4 HANA immediately.

Kagool, a consultancy of SAP data professionals, are hosting a webinar on Tuesday 28 March for CIOs, CTOs and Data Managers to guide their data management journey to S/4 HANA avoiding the main pitfalls resulting in programme failure & delay. The webinar brings Kagool’s best and brightest SAP Data experts together discussing common Data Migration & Data Management challenges and approaches to solve them. Kagool will look deeper into people, processes and tooling as key enablers for success and contributors to failure.

Kagool’s data experts Sean Warner, Head of Data Management / Business Change and Lawrence Vinicombe, Principal Data Consultant will be hosting this webinar among other experts.

Lawrence has 10+ years in the manufacturing and consulting sector leading many enterprise SAP data initiatives enabling business growth. Sean has 20 years of experience leading business and data change programmes, supporting data transformation journeys across multiple industries including manufacturing and automotive.

Lawrence highlights, “System integrators will only look to support the Loading of data into a target system, leaving the Extraction, Transformation, Validation and E2E Reconciliation to the business who are not equipped with the tooling, methods and governance to support such a complex requirement. Also the lack of a full and comprehensive preload cross object Data Integrity Validation process is a major cause for surprises, delays and unpredictability impacting many programmes. CIOs & Programme Directors don’t recognise how much programme risk and dependency is created on the Data Migration/MDM workstreams.”

The data migration webinar explores Kagool’s approach to avoiding the pitfalls that cause major delays to data migration programmes. By putting the right people, processes, and tooling in place at the start of a SAP migration, organisations can ensure a smooth programme, avoiding data migration rescue missions.

Joe Elliott MBE will also be joining as a guest speaker, to give insights from his significant executive expertise, based on his roles in the automotive industry and within Football Clubs. Joe has been a major part of Coventry City Football Club. In 2014, Joe was awarded the MBE for his ‘services to museums’.

To find out more and to register for the free webinar on Tuesday 28 March, 12-1pm BST view here – https://www.kagool.com/sap-data-migration-webinar-2023

