KaJ Labs Locks 100 Million Lithosphere (LITHO) Tokens Until 2035 to Boost Network Security and Stability
Seattle, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – March 7, 2023) – KaJ Labs, a leading blockchain-based firm and developer of the novel Lithosphere network, announced a 100M Lithosphere (LITHO) lock-up from Feb. 22nd 2023 until Mar. 24th 2035. The move is aimed at boosting network security and stability by restricting the use and movement of tokens for a set period.
“We are excited to lock-up this amount of LITHO to promote the security and stability of our network,” said Joel Kasr, KaJ Labs’s CEO. “By encouraging long-term holding and promoting token stability, we believe that we can build a more reliable and trustworthy blockchain network for our users and community.”
Lithosphere
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/157450_ee5e550d44b22ac7_001full.jpg
KaJ Labs recently confirmed the upcoming 200M token burn schedule for Lithosphere network’s native token, LITHO.
Lithosphere is the future infrastructure for distributed value transfer and will offer interoperability across multiple blockchain networks. It addresses bottlenecks hindering mainstream Web3 adoption.
###
About Lithosphere
Lithosphere is a next-generation network for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.
About KaJ Labs
KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on AI and blockchain technology. We’re driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.
Media Contact
Dorothy Marley
Phone: (707)-622-6168
Email: [email protected]
KaJ Labs Foundation
4730 University Way NE 104-#175
Seattle, WA 98105
Website: https://kajlabs.org
Website: https://lithosphere.network
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157450