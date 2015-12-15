KaJ Labs Locks 100 Million Lithosphere (LITHO) Tokens Until 2035 to Boost Network Security and Stability

Seattle, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – March 7, 2023) – KaJ Labs, a leading blockchain-based firm and developer of the novel Lithosphere network, announced a 100M Lithosphere (LITHO) lock-up from Feb. 22nd 2023 until Mar. 24th 2035. The move is aimed at boosting network security and stability by restricting the use and movement of tokens for a set period.

“We are excited to lock-up this amount of LITHO to promote the security and stability of our network,” said Joel Kasr, KaJ Labs’s CEO. “By encouraging long-term holding and promoting token stability, we believe that we can build a more reliable and trustworthy blockchain network for our users and community.”





Lithosphere



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/157450_ee5e550d44b22ac7_001full.jpg

KaJ Labs recently confirmed the upcoming 200M token burn schedule for Lithosphere network’s native token, LITHO.

Lithosphere is the future infrastructure for distributed value transfer and will offer interoperability across multiple blockchain networks. It addresses bottlenecks hindering mainstream Web3 adoption.

###

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is a next-generation network for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on AI and blockchain technology. We’re driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.

Media Contact

Dorothy Marley

Phone: (707)-622-6168

Email: [email protected]

KaJ Labs Foundation

4730 University Way NE 104-#175

Seattle, WA 98105

Website: https://kajlabs.org

Website: https://lithosphere.network

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157450