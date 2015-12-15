KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Popular Raleigh Area

Sauls Glen offers personalized, spacious, new homes situated on half-acre homesites within the desirable Wake County Public School System and near outdoor recreation, priced from the $340,000s.





RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Sauls Glen, its latest new, single-family home community in Raleigh. The new homes at Sauls Glen are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Sauls Glen’s floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, and the community offers large half-acre homesites.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer homebuyers in the Raleigh area spacious new homes on half-acre homesites that live bigger for less,” said Doug Schwartz, President of KB Home’s Raleigh division. “Families will appreciate the community’s proximity to highly rated Wake County schools and outdoor recreation opportunities. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans are designed for contemporary living, with a focus on creating roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient, and to provide healthier indoor air environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, every home KB builds is ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Sauls Glen is situated in a convenient area in southern Wake County that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. Located off Sauls Road, the community offers easy access to major highways, including Highway 42, I-40 and I-540, for a short commute to area employers, including Amazon and UNC Health® hospitals. Also, nearby South Garner Greenway, White Deer Park and Garner Recreational Park feature a variety of outdoor recreation.

The Sauls Glen sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $340,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

Contacts

Cara Kane, KB Home



321-299-6844



[email protected]