KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Master-Planned Community in Popular Goodyear, Arizona

Ventana de Estrellas Collection master plan offers personalized, spacious, new homes, stunning mountain views and numerous planned amenities, priced from the mid $300,000s.





GOODYEAR, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Ventana de Estrellas Collection, its latest master-planned community situated in popular Goodyear, Arizona. The new community offers stunning views of the Estrella and White Tank Mountains and several planned amenities, including pickleball courts, a children’s playground, basketball court and park with picnic areas and barbeques. The new homes at Ventana de Estrellas Collection are designed for the way people live today, with attractive design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer homebuyers in the Phoenix area spacious, new homes with exceptional views of neighboring mountain ranges that live bigger for less,” said Kevin McAndrews, President of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “Our new master-planned community, Ventana de Estrellas Collection, will also feature several planned, family friendly amenities, including pickleball courts, a children’s playground, basketball court and park with picnic areas and barbeques. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans are designed for contemporary living, with a focus on creating roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient, and to provide healthier indoor air environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, every home KB builds is ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Ventana de Estrellas Collection is situated close to Interstate 10, Loop 101 and Loop 303, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix and the area’s major employment centers. The new master plan is also convenient to several professional sporting venues and Westgate Entertainment District for shopping, dining and entertainment. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the neighborhood’s proximity to golf courses, regional parks and hiking trails.

The Ventana de Estrellas Collection sales office and model home are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $300,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history.

