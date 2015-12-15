KBRA Releases AIFA Conference 2023 Recap

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases its recap of the 48th annual Association of Insurance and Financial Analysts (AIFA) conference held in Naples, Florida, on March 5-7. The conference drew a record attendance, with participation from issuers, equity and debt investors, bankers, and rating agencies. Topics discussed were broad and deep, spanning life insurance, property and casualty (P&C) insurance, reinsurance, and special topics such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), accounting, and regulatory developments.

Key Takeaways

For P&C and reinsurance, conference panelists noted that losses and inflation are driving a favorable pricing environment.

While the tone of comments regarding life insurance was generally optimistic, a theme of change was pervasive.

With the looming threat of recession, the consensus was that the industry is generally well positioned to support any recession-related losses.

Regarding M&A, certain environmental factors pose challenges to transaction activity, but within the insurance sector, life insurance activity was resilient during 2022. Panelists expect that life M&A will dominate the insurance space again in 2023, with P&C activity remaining episodic.

The conference also discussed how generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), statutory accounting, and regulatory standards continue to evolve.

Click here to view the report.

