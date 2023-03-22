KBRA Structured Finance Indices Now Available In HTML

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA is happy to announce that our suite of Structured Finance index reports is now available in HTML format. This change provides a better user experience across a variety of delivery channels, including smartphone and tablets. In the future, our SF index reports will also include interactive charts and data as part of an upcoming enhancement. Users can now view HTML versions of the following publications:

  • Solar Loan ABS Indices
  • Equipment Loan & Lease ABS Indices
  • Auto Loan ABS Indices
  • Marketplace Consumer Loan ABS Indices
  • RMBS Credit Indices

View our full suite of reports here.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Adam Tempkin, Director of Communications

+1 (646) 731-1347

[email protected]

