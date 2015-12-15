Kingston FURY Adds Overclockable Server-Class DDR5 Memory to Lineup

Overclockable ECC Registered DIMMs

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kingston FURY, the high-performance division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, adds to its DDR5 memory lineup with the introduction of the Kingston FURY™ Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMM, a new overclockable server-class memory module designed to meet the computing demands of next-gen workstations and high-end desktops.





For platforms that use DDR5 Registered DIMMs, Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs provide the high bandwidth and increased reliability that users like creators, engineers and data science professionals require to meet the workload demands of the latest applications, all without sacrificing the data integrity and superior quality grade found with server-class memory. DDR5 Registered DIMMs feature on-die ECC built into the DRAM memory component and support module-level ECC, capable of detecting and correcting multi-bit errors.

With Plug N Play at 4800MT/s1, Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs enable users to automatically overclock without having to mess with settings. Or they can choose from one of the Intel® XMP 3.0 certified and motherboard qualified four and eight channel kits at speeds up to 6000MT/s with factory-tuned timings, speeds, and voltage.

“Kingston FURY is excited to expand the power of DDR5 to those in need of high-performance memory in the workstation and high-end desktop category,” said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, Kingston. “Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs continue Kingston’s over three-decade legacy of building server-class memory reliable enough for the world’s largest data centers.”

Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs are available in single-module capacities up to 32GB, kits of 4 up to 128GB, and kits of 8 up to 256GB. 100% tested at speed and backed by a limited lifetime warranty and legendary Kingston reliability.

Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMM Part Number Description KF548R36RB-16 16GB 4800MT/s DDR5 ECC Reg CL36 DIMM FURY Renegade PnP KF548R36RBK4-64 64GB 4800MT/s DDR5 ECC Reg CL36 DIMM (Kit of 4) FURY Renegade PnP KF548R36RBK8-128 128GB 4800MT/s DDR5 ECC Reg CL36 DIMM (Kit of 8) FURY Renegade PnP KF548R36RB-32 32GB 4800MT/s DDR5 ECC Reg CL36 DIMM FURY Renegade PnP KF548R36RBK4-128 128GB 4800MT/s DDR5 ECC Reg CL36 DIMM (Kit of 4) FURY Renegade PnP KF548R36RBK8-256 256GB 4800MT/s DDR5 ECC Reg CL36 DIMM (Kit of 8) FURY Renegade PnP KF556R36RB-16 16GB 5600MT/s DDR5 ECC Reg CL36 DIMM FURY Renegade XMP KF556R36RBK4-64 64GB 5600MT/s DDR5 ECC Reg CL36 DIMM (Kit of 4) FURY Renegade XMP KF556R36RBK8-128 128GB 5600MT/s DDR5 ECC Reg CL36 DIMM (Kit of 8) FURY Renegade XMP KF556R36RB-32 32GB 5600MT/s DDR5 ECC Reg CL36 DIMM FURY Renegade XMP KF556R36RBK4-128 128GB 5600MT/s DDR5 ECC Reg CL36 DIMM (Kit of 4) FURY Renegade XMP KF556R36RBK8-256 256GB 5600MT/s DDR5 ECC Reg CL36 DIMM (Kit of 8) FURY Renegade XMP KF560R32RB-16 16GB 6000MT/s DDR5 ECC Reg CL32 DIMM FURY Renegade XMP KF560R32RBK4-64 64GB 6000MT/s DDR5 ECC Reg CL32 DIMM (Kit of 4) FURY Renegade XMP KF560R32RBK8-128 128GB 6000MT/s DDR5 ECC Reg CL32 DIMM (Kit of 8) FURY Renegade XMP

Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMM Features and Specifications:

Overclocking with ECC : Maintain data integrity while pushing the limits of DDR5 performance.

: Maintain data integrity while pushing the limits of DDR5 performance. Increased efficiency : With double the banks and burst lengths, keep up with the demands of the latest programs and applications with improved efficiency and lower latencies.

: With double the banks and burst lengths, keep up with the demands of the latest programs and applications with improved efficiency and lower latencies. Intel® XMP 3.0 Certified : Select one of the built-in profiles to maximize memory performance with advanced pre-optimized timings, speeds, and voltage.

: Select one of the built-in profiles to maximize memory performance with advanced pre-optimized timings, speeds, and voltage. Plug N Play : Automatically utilize the factory preset speed and latency timings without having to tinker with the BIOS.

: Automatically utilize the factory preset speed and latency timings without having to tinker with the BIOS. Capacities: Singles – 16GB, 32GB Kits of 4 – 64GB, 128GB Kits of 8 – 128GB, 256GB

Speeds 1 : 4800MT/s, 5600MT/s, 6000MT/s

4800MT/s, 5600MT/s, 6000MT/s Latencies: CL32, CL36

CL32, CL36 Voltage: 1.1V, 1.25V, 1.35V

1.1V, 1.25V, 1.35V Operating Temperature: 0°C to +95°C

0°C to +95°C Dimensions: 133.35mm x 31.25mm x 3.80mm

1Learn more about megatransfers per second – MT/s denotes megatransfers (million transfers) per second and represents the effective data rate (speed) of DDR (Double Data Rate) SDRAM memory in computing. A DDR SDRAM memory module transfers data on the rise and fall of every clock cycle (1 Hz).

Ex: DDR4-3200 (PC4-3200)



Clock Rate: 1600MHz



Data Rate: 3200MT/s



Bandwidth: 25,600 MB/s (25.6 GB/s)

About Kingston Technology, Inc.

From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world’s largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.

