Kinnate Biopharma Inc. to Report First Clinical Data for Its Investigational Pan-RAF Inhibitor, Exarafenib (KIN-2787), in an Oral Presentation at the AACR 2023 Annual Meeting

Company has initiated enrollment of patients into the monotherapy expansion cohorts

Company to host a virtual investor webcast on April 17, 2023, to discuss the AACR results and dose expansion strategy, and to provide additional pipeline updates

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: KNTE) (“Kinnate”), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that a clinical trial abstract for its investigational pan-RAF inhibitor exarafenib has been selected for an oral presentation during the Clinical Trials Mini Symposium Session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 Annual Meeting, being held April 14-19 in Orlando, Fla.

The oral presentation represents the first report of safety and clinical efficacy data from the monotherapy dose escalation portion of KN-8701, an ongoing global Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating exarafenib in patients with BRAF-altered solid tumors and NRAS mutant-positive melanoma.

The company also announced that it has initiated enrollment of patients into the monotherapy dose expansion cohorts of KN-8701 and will discuss the expansion strategy, along with results of the AACR presentation and additional pipeline updates, during a virtual investor webcast on April 17, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

“Kinnate’s presence at AACR this year represents the first clinical data release from the company and underscores the rapid progress we are making through our discovery engine for those battling cancer,” said Nima Farzan, chief executive officer, Kinnate Biopharma Inc. “We look forward to coming together with the scientific community to share monotherapy results on exarafenib, a novel, potentially first-in-class pan-RAF inhibitor. Our extensive preclinical work shows compelling data for exarafenib as a highly selective pan-RAF with broad potential in cancers that harbor BRAF alterations, including in BRAF Class II and Class III where targeted therapies have had limited success.”

Separately, new preclinical data for exarafenib monotherapy and in combination with a MEK inhibitor in human NRAS mutant melanoma models will be presented in a poster session.

Kinnate Presentations at AACR 2023

Title: A Global Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Exarafenib Monotherapy (KIN-2787), a Highly Selective Pan-RAF Inhibitor, in BRAF-Altered Solid Tumors and NRAS Mutant Melanoma

Author: Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute

Abstract Number: 9851

Session Category: Clinical Trials Mini Symposium

Session Date and Time: April 17, 2023, 3:35 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. ET

Session Location: Chapin Theater – Convention Center

The AACR website indicates that clinical trial abstracts will be published on April 14, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. ET, at which time Kinnate will also make the abstract available under the Presentations and Publications section of Kinnate.com. The company intends to present an updated data cut with additional patients and follow-up during the oral presentation on April 17. Kinnate will post the presentation slides on April 17 at the same website.

Title: Exarafenib (KIN-2787) is a Potent, Selective Pan-RAF Inhibitor with Activity in Preclinical Models of BRAF Class II/III Mutant and NRAS Mutant Melanoma

Author: Nichol Miller, PhD

Abstract Number: 4927

Poster Board Number: 5

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Date and Time: Tuesday April 18, 2023 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Virtual Investor Webcast Information

Kinnate will host a webcast on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session through the “Investors and Media” section on Kinnate.com or by dialing the U.S. toll free number +1-888-256-1007 and entering confirmation code: 7465233. An archived edition of the session will be available following the event.

About Exarafenib

Exarafenib is an orally administered, potent and selective investigational small molecule pan-RAF inhibitor. Unlike currently available treatments that target only Class I BRAF kinase mutations, exarafenib is designed to target BRAF Class II and Class III alterations, where it has the potential to be a first-line targeted therapy, in addition to covering BRAF Class I alterations, and as a potential treatment for NRAS mutation-positive melanoma.

KN-8701 Clinical Trial Background

KN-8701 is an ongoing, global Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT04913285) evaluating exarafenib in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring BRAF Class I, II and III alterations, and/or who have NRAS mutant melanoma. The trial is enrolling patients at more than 35 sites across the globe. KN-8701 contains a two-part dose escalation: Part A1 evaluates exarafenib as a monotherapy across BRAF alterations and tumor types and Part A2 is evaluating exarafenib in combination with binimetinib, a MEK inhibitor. Part B, the dose expansion phase, is evaluating exarafenib at the recommended dose and schedule in patients with BRAF-altered cancers including lung cancer, melanoma and other solid tumors.

About Kinnate Biopharma Inc.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on expanding on the promise of targeted therapies for those battling cancer. The company is developing medicines for known oncogenic drivers where there are no approved targeted drugs and to overcome the limitations of marketed cancer therapies, such as non-responsiveness or acquired and intrinsic resistance. Kinnate has two lead clinical programs being studied in solid tumors with RAF, NRAS and FGFR-driven alterations, and is rapidly progressing a pipeline of additional small molecule drug candidates as part of the Kinnate Discovery Engine. The company is driven by the urgency and knowledge that patients are waiting for new, effective cancer medicines. For more information, visit Kinnate.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

