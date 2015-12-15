Kinsale Announces Promotions

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE: KNSL) announced the following promotions, effective March 1, 2023:

Amber Sheridan was named Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and will continue to lead our Human Resources team. She joined Kinsale in 2015 and served in roles of increasing responsibility before being promoted to Senior Vice President, Human Resources in 2021. Prior to joining the company, Ms. Sheridan held a variety of human resource positions within Genworth Financial, Inc. She holds both a B.S. in Education and Psychology from Minot State University and a Master of Education from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Brendan McMorrow was named Senior Vice President, Underwriting and will continue to lead our Specialty Casualty segment. He joined Kinsale in 2010 and served in underwriting roles of increasing responsibility before being promoted to Vice President in 2021. Prior to joining the company, Mr. McMorrow held various underwriting positions at James River Insurance Company. He earned a B.B.A. in Marketing and Finance from William & Mary. Mr. McMorrow also earned the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation as well as Associate designations in Reinsurance and Underwriting from The Institutes.

Eric Gentry was named Vice President, Underwriting and will continue leading our Health Care Division. He first joined Kinsale in 2015 as Division Manager – Health Care and was subsequently promoted to Assistant Vice President in 2021. Prior to joining Kinsale, Mr. Gentry held various underwriting and leadership positions at Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions and James River Insurance Company. He received his B.S. in Business Administration from Bridgewater College. He also holds the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation from The Institutes.

Chris Tangard was named Vice President, Finance. He joined Kinsale in 2019 as Director, Internal Audit and was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Internal Audit in 2021. Prior to Kinsale, Mr. Tangard was a Senior Manager in the audit practice of KPMG LLP. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Commerce from Hampden-Sydney College and a Master of Accounting from William & Mary. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Contacts

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.



Bryan Petrucelli



Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer



804-289-1272



[email protected]