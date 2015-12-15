KOL Event on Next-Generation Neurotherapeutics: Leveraging the Power of Music and Technology

March 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

PORTLAND, Maine, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MedRhythms today announced it will host a virtual KOL event on next-generation neurotherapeutics on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

The event will feature Preeti Raghavan, MD, and Alexander Pantelyat, MD, FAAN, who will discuss the potential for the MedRhythms technology platform to develop neurotherapeutics for a range of neurologic conditions, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease.

Through auditory-motor entrainment that combines sensors, software, and music with advanced neuroscience to target neural circuitry, MedRhythms aims to improve walking and mobility in patients with neurological impairments. The event will highlight the broad applicability of this technology to different indications, as well as its potential to be disease modifying.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the event, please click here.

About MedRhythms

MedRhythms is pioneering the development of next-generation neurotherapeutics designed to improve walking, mobility and related functional outcomes via a proprietary, patented technology platform. The company’s platform combines sensors, software, and music with advanced neuroscience to target neural circuitry. The company is developing a pipeline of digital therapeutics across a range of neurological conditions, including stroke, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company’s pipeline product for chronic stroke walking deficits received Breakthrough Device designation in 2020 and the company raised a Series B financing round in 2021 led by Morningside Ventures and Advantage Capital. MedRhythms is headquartered in Portland, Maine. For more information, visit www.medrhythms.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

