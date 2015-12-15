KORE Power Adds Dr. Liang Tao to its Leadership Team

Former Rivian Battery Strategy Lead Joins KORE Power as Executive Vice President of R&D and Engineering

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KORE Power, Inc. (KORE), the leading U.S.-based developer of lithium-ion battery cells and manufacturer of integrated solutions for the e-mobility and energy storage systems has added Dr. Liang Tao, formerly of Rivian Automotive, Inc., to its leadership team.





Dr. Tao comes to KORE with two decades of experience in manufacturing and business leadership across the lithium-ion battery value chain, bringing critical experience in engineering, supply chain and market analysis, and a career commitment to advancing the circular economy.

“Few people understand the battery market as thoroughly as Dr. Tao,” said KORE CEO and Co-founder Lindsay Gorrill. “From the mining of raw materials and the chemistries of lithium-ion battery products to the end users in energy storage systems and e-mobility, he has built his career advancing batteries, and we’re thrilled to add him to the KORE team.”

Upon completing his doctoral work at the University of Maryland, Dr. Tao began his career as a researcher at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and received an MBA from Tulane University. After entering the private sector, he joined Albemarle Corporation where he focused on raw materials used in battery manufacturing, before moving to Townsend Solutions where he headed-up business development, business intelligence, market analysis and data science. Dr. Tao’s latest work was at Rivian, where he was the Principal of Battery Strategy and Cell Engineering.

“KORE Power is uniquely positioned as a domestic manufacturer with U.S.-owned IP to create mission-critical batteries to electrify the transportation sector and create a clean electric grid,” Dr. Tao said. “But just as important to me is helping KORE Power deliver on its promise to become a global leader in sustainable manufacturing and a catalyst for economic growth in the U.S. and across the company’s growing footprint.”

About KORE Power

KORE is a leading U.S.-based developer of battery cell technology and integrated solution manufacturer for the energy storage and e-mobility sectors. With clients in energy storage, e-mobility, utility, industrial and defense markets, KORE provides battery products and solutions which are the backbone for decarbonization across the globe. As an integrated provider of cells, batteries and solutions, KORE is uniquely positioned to serve these markets. Commercial production at the KOREPlex is targeted for the end of 2024, early 2025. The KOREPlex will have an initial annual production capacity of 6 GWh of battery cells, which will be expanded to 12 GWh to meet expected market demand. KORE is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, with operations in Waterbury, Vermont, and Buckeye, Arizona.

