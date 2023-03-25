Krypto Miners Club Releases Revolutionary NFT Collection Backed by BTC Mining on Polygon Blockchain

DUBAI, Mar 26, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Krypto Miners Club (KMC), a leading blockchain-based company, has released phase one of their highly anticipated NFT collection on the Polygon Blockchain. The four-phased project includes 8,888 NFTs, each with unique attributes and features. KMC aims to provide a decentralised platform for crypto mining, enabling users to earn rewards while contributing to the security and stability of the blockchain network.

The first phase consisted of 2,222 NFTs out of which almost 70 percent of the NFT’s were sold during the whitelist mint. The remaining 688 NFTs are now available for public minting.

KMC is on a mission to build true passive income with reliable , sustainable and constant cash flow.The Krypto Miners recognise the importance of reducing the carbon footprint and have implemented eco friendly practices to achieve this goal. With 8,888 NFTs generating sustainable & multiple streams of income, the NFTs will be an inheritance to pass on to the next generation.

Krypto Miners will release the next 2,222 NFTs from phase two on the Polygon Blockchain as soon as phase one is sold out. With the overwhelming response from investors, phase 2 is expected to be as popular as the first phase, if not more.

The Krypto Miners Club is focusing on creating long-term passive income for their NFT Holders which is backed by BTC mining. “We are thrilled to see such an overwhelming response to our KMC NFTs,” said Yashodan Patil, CEO of Krypto Miners Club. “Our community is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency mining industry , and were excited to offer a new and innovative way for individuals to participate in this rapidly evolving space.This is a great accomplishment for the team who have invested a significant amount of time and resources in developing a project that meets the needs and preferences of its target audience.”

The Krypto Miners are committed to sustainability and efficient mining practices which has resulted in increased profitability for their NFT owners, and are excited to share their success with the world. With years of experience and expertise they have established themselves as a trusted and reliable provider of mining services.

The team will focus on creating a long term sustainable system for their holders regardless of the fluctuations of the market. The company’s commitment to excellence, combined with the innovative use of blockchain technology, has already made the NFT collection a hit among investors and collectors alike.

Mint your NFT’s: www.kryptominers.club/mint

About The Krypto Miners

A community driven NFT collection project backed by BTC mining. The Krypto Miners Club, a project focused on creating long-term passive income for our NFT Holders. With 8888 NFTs generating sustainable & multiple streams of income for years, the NFTs will be an inheritance to pass on to the next generation. NFT holders will be rewarded in BTC from revenue generated by BTC mining farm.

For more information contact:

[email protected]

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com