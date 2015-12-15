Lady Justice Implores Lawyers to “Law Better” in New DISCO Campaign Through BigSmall

Lady Justice has had enough. After years of watching lawyers struggling with slow, frustrating legal technology, she’s leaving her plinth to exhort the legal industry to get with the times and “Law Better”…

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DISCO (NYSE:LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology is launching a major new campaign encouraging law firms and legal departments to ‘Law Better’.

The new campaign, which was created by London-based creative agency BigSmall, introduces DISCO’s new campaign icon, Lady Justice. The ultimate symbol of law, fairness and impartiality, Lady Justice – or Lady J as she calls herself – is roused to action by the sight of all the poor, sad lawyers struggling with slow, outdated legal-tech. Stepping off her plinth, Lady J rips up the office, exhorting the lawyers to get with the times, use DISCO and Law Better.

The campaign was shot by award-winning director Clay Weiner through production company Biscuit. The global campaign launches in the US before rolling out to other markets later in the year.

The integrated campaign was built on the brand strategy defined by BigSmall and the central brand idea of Law Better.

The digital and social work continues the theme with Lady J promoting DISCO’s AI-driven technologies and services.

Tom Furr, Chief Marketing Officer at DISCO, said: “When it comes to technology, it’s time for the legal sector to modernize itself and embrace innovation like other industries have. We’re taking a humorous approach to get noticed, but the things Lady J gets angry about are all real-life frustrations that lawyers face every day of their working lives and which DISCO can solve.”

Tom Evans, Creative Partner at BigSmall said: “DISCO is a phenomenal product, so our mission is to make sure every lawyer in the world knows about it. With Lady J as the new face of DISCO’s creative we hope to spread the word further and faster than ever before.”

To watch the ad or to learn more about the campaign, visit DISCO.com/LawBetter.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE:LAW) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal service providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com

About BigSmall

BigSmall is the brand strategy and creative agency from Ben Cleaver (former MD bluemarlin New York), Tom Evans (former CD WCRS/Engine) and Matt Edwards (former CEO WCRS/Engine Creative). BigSmall helps clients to find their focus and go big with what matters. Find out more at www.bigsmall.works

