LBank Exchange Will List Bear Inu (BEAR) on March 20, 2023

Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – March 18, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Bear Inu (BEAR) on March 20, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BEAR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 11:00 UTC on March 20, 2023.

As an innovative community based project, Bear Inu (BEAR) is here to create an ecosystem that will support the Bear Market community. Its native token BEAR will be listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on March 20, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Bear Inu

Bear Inu looks to build a safe place for people to share their experiences without judgment, ensure freedom and spread their stories about wins/losses in the 2023 bear market throughout the community and the world.

With a firm belief that blockchain games should be simple for its investors, Bear Inu uses simple game mechanics that all players can enjoy, whether or not they play on a regular basis. Players get to own what they win in the games, whether it’s token or NFT. The items in the game will be verifiable assets on the blockchain they can trade with other people or play with in-game.

In addition to blockchain games, Bear Inu will also develop a variety of products and services, including Bear Inu Swap, which will become the best place to purchase and sell its native token BEAR, and Bear Inu NFT, rare collectables that can be traded on the market.

Changing the world through the power of crypto, Bear Inu invites everyone to join the community and build the future together.

About BEAR Token

BEAR is the native token of Bear Inu that has been fully audited by TECH. Based on ERC-20, BEAR has a total supply of 1 quadrillion (i.e., 1,000,000,000,000,000) tokens, of which 2% is provided for development, 0.5% will be used for marketing, 0.5% is provided for NFT lineup, 0.8% is provided for public sale, 0.7% is allocated to the team, 0.5% is provided for the ecosystem, and the remaining 95% is locked with monthly vesting until 100% unlocked.

BEAR token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on March 20, 2023, investors who are interested in Bear Inu can easily buy and sell BEAR on LBank Exchange by then.

Official Website: https://www.bearinu.org

Telegram: https://t.me/Bearrinu

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BearrInu

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bearr_inu/

Medium: https://medium.com/@BearInu

