LBank Exchange Will List GleecCoin (GLEEC) on March 28, 2023

Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – March 28, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Gleec Coin (GLEEC) on March 28, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GLEEC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on March 28, 2023.

Building an ecosystem powered by blockchain, Gleec provides a range of integrated products and services spanning to crypto-friendly banking, crypto-friendly debit cards, exchange, messaging app and more. Its native coin Gleec Coin (GLEEC) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on March 28, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Gleec.com

Gleec.com is a digital ecosystem powered by blockchain. The platform currently supports different products that work together seamlessly, complementing each other to form a network of interconnected applications. The ecosystem was designed to be simple enough so that everyone can benefit from blockchain technology. Gleec.com is committed to meeting the highest standards for regulatory compliance. It has obtained nine different licenses, five exclusively for crypto in the following locations: Dubai, El Salvador, Poland, Lithuania and Slovakia. In addition to that, it has a Canadian MSB license and a Ukrainian EMI for banking, also Lithuania and Estonia licenses for cross-border transactions.

There’re multiple products provided by Gleec.com, and all of them are integrated, creating an ecosystem full of benefits for its customers. Gleec Pay enables users to open fully-digital bank account with crypto-friendly IBAN from wherever they are. Virtual IBANs allow users send and receive payments worldwide instantly, without the cost and complexity of managing a physical account. The product offers the safety of regular banks aggregated to the flexibility of crypto, whether it’s B2C or B2B.

Designed to ensure transparency, security, and traceability, Gleec BTC Exchange provides an easy and safe way to buy and sell cryptocurrencies from user’s mobile or computer. By opening an account, users can get access to a wide range of crypto and traditional currencies. The exchange accepts euro as a currency and makes it easy for users to buy, withdraw and trade.

In addition to Gleec BTC Exchange, there’s also Gleec DEX, a secure wallet and non-custodial decentralised exchange. Compatible to the coin chain architecture, Gleec DEX empowers users to trade Gleec Coin directly, without any intermediary or custodian. It allows users to keep control of the wallet’s private keys without the need to submit personal information.

Through in-app crypto to fiat conversion, users can send crypto from their wallet to their Gleec Card in seconds. The payments are powered by Gleec all over the world 24/7, every day, and are accepted at more than 50 million merchants worldwide.

Last but not least, there’s also Gleec Chat insuring simple and secured communications. With features including instant messages, secured calls, and video encryption, it aims to provide absolute privacy for all communications from companies or individuals. An Assetto Corsa racing Simulation game was developed in partnership with Buggyra RacingTeam to provide a very realistic driving experience, including features and aspects of real cars. The competition operates in the play-and-earn model.

About GLEEC Coin

Gleec Coin (GLEEC) is a utility coin that finds its main use as the native coin of Gleec.com ecosystem, a digital ecosystem powered by blockchain technology. The products and solutions aggregated to the coin create a power of versatility that provides liquidity. Users can use the GLEEC coin to top-up their Gleec Card and pay for goods and services.

To offer more flexibility, the coin was created based on a decentralised chain system. GLEEC has a total supply of 210 million (i.e 210,000,000) coins, of which 30% is provided for public and private sale, 15% is allocated to the team and advisors, 10% will be used for marketing and airdrop, 15% is allocated for the ecosystem, and the remaining 30% is reserved.

GLEEC will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on March 28, 2023, investors who are interested in Gleec can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

