LBank Exchange Will List mCoin (MCOIN) on March 20, 2023

Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – March 16, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list mCoin (MCOIN) on March 20, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MCOIN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 13:00 UTC on March 20, 2023.

As an innovative ecosystem for users looking for a faster, more advanced features than any other protocol built previously, mCoin (MCOIN) provides a foundation to support a decentralized web that is controlled by its users, and to simplify the creation of new applications, institutions and services. Its native token MCOIN will be listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on March 20, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing mCoin

mCoin is a decentralized storage network for all users where they can easily learn, invest, trade, and earn in the form of rewards.

Furthermore, mCoin has its own Mether academy where users can teach new lessons about the use of cryptocurrency, metaverse, and blockchain. Along with this, they provide learning materials for the users to gain knowledge of how to invest and trade in the new digital world of cryptocurrencies and become a part of their growing ecosystem.

mCoin is offers a mobile interface to interact with decentralized applications that run on the BSC Network, and a decentralized storage network for the creator economy. Its protocol supports a Metaverse fully compatible and natively supports NFT and complex applications.

Designed to provide a foundation for a decentralized internet of blockchains, also known as Web3, the mCoin protocol can connect public and private chains, permissionless networks, oracles and future technologies, allowing these independent blockchains to trustlessly share information among users.

Furthermore, the network has a highly sophisticated user-driven governance system where all token holders have a vote in how the network is run. Teams can customize their own blockchain’s governance on mCoin based on their needs and evolving conditions. Nominators, validators, and collators all fulfil various duties to help secure and maintain the network and eradicate bad behavior.

With all these features, the mCoin ecosystem offers a variety of products and projects developed by the community, including learning management system, forex and crypto trading service, NFT platform, Meta Bunny Legends collection, smart trading bots, crypto wallet, smart electronic products, cryptocurrency exchange, and many more. As the flagship protocol of Web3 Foundation, mCoin will continue to facilitate an open-source, fully functional and user-friendly decentralized web.

About MCOIN Token

MCOIN is the native token of the mCoin ecosystem. It serves three clear purposes: staking for operations and security, facilitating network governance, and bonding tokens to connect parachains.

Based on BEP-20, MCOIN has a total supply of 500 million (i.e., 500,000,000) tokens, of which 48% is provided for public sale, 16% is provided for private sale, 10% is allocated to the team and founder, 8% will be used for marketing and building partnerships, 4% is allocated for future growth, 4% is provided for rewards, 5% is allocated to partners, and the remaining 5% goes into the charity.

MCOIN token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on March 20, 2023, investors who are interested in mCoin can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

