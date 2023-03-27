LBank Exchange Will List Metaverse VR (MEVR) on March 28, 2023

Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – March 27, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Metaverse VR (MEVR) on March 28, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MEVR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 12:00 UTC on March 28, 2023.

As a gateway to the metaverse, Metaverse VR (MEVR) builds an operating system to forge user’s Web 3.0 identity & dashboard, enabling them to gain access to exclusive tools, communities, and worlds. Its native token MEVR will be listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on March 28, 2023.

Introducing Metaverse VR

Metaverse VR is a project that creates unique contents on Metaverse technology that is a huge trend around the world. Its aim is to move people to another dimension within the digital universe.

With the sub projects it developed, Metaverse VR becomes a bridge between real world and Metaverse. It creates its own ecosystem with software projects, Play-to-Earn games and NFT technology.

Metaverse VR is different from today’s Metaverse projects, it’s about creating unique games rather than classic game concepts and developing software that could help a person with daily needs integrated within the Metaverse game. With the fund sustained from the ecosystem, it will help the projects to reach out to masses.

The team believes that this world is likely a sum of simulations. By bringing the capabilities of software development into Metaverse vision and building a NFT ecosystem on top of it, they believe people’s lives will be more interactable and thus create a better meaning of communication.

Metaverse VR will continually install its projects in alliance with upcoming Metaverse technology. Having VR (Virtual Reality) technology is highly important within the project. NFT game projects will use this technology at its latest update.

About MEVR Token

MEVR Token is the main token of Metaverse VR project. It will be the main payment method within all the projects and games that Metaverse VR project will develop. Token holders will have prior access to pre-sales of the new projects.

Based on BEP-20, MEVR has a total supply of 100 million (i.e., 100,000,000) tokens, of which 50% is burned, 15% is provided for liquidity, 10% is allocated for game development, 10% is provided for partnerships, 10% will be used for marketing, and the remaining 5% is allocated to the team.

MEVR token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on March 28, 2023, investors who are interested in Metaverse VR can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

