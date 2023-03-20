LBank Weekly Listing Report, 20th March 2023
Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – March 21, 2023) – As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 20th March 2023.
Project: SERP
Listing date: 20th March
Key words: Utility, ERC20
Official Website: https://serp.finance/
About: SERP is Shibarium’s FIRST perpetual trading platform. It’s a decentralized protocol which allows users to use professional tools to trade and leverage, and share rewards.
Project: BEAR
Listing date: 20th March
Key words: GameFi, ERC20
Official Website: https://www.bearinu.org/
About: Bear Inu is an innovative community based project, aiming to create an ecosystem that will support the Bear Market community.
Project: MCOIN
Listing date: 20th March
Key words: Others, Listed in Hotbit, pancakeswap, BEP20
Official Website: https://mcoinnetwork.com/
About: MCOIN Chain seeks to link the present to the future, through the exploration and implementation of Blockchain technology, mCoin Protocol is a Metaverse blockchain infrastructure fully compatible and natively supports NFT and complex applications. mCoin delivers high security.
Project: DOCT
Listing date: 21st March
Key words: Utility, Initial Listing, ERC20
Official Website: https://docent.land/
About: Docent aims to open a new expert matching market ecosystem by building an independent solution to provide a next generation blockchain expert matching platform. In order to improve the problems that have occurred in the existing expert matching platform, it was developed to introduce an objective, transparent, and safe blockchain to the platform and to participate in the platform ecosystem by using DOCT, a key token.
Project: KA
Listing date: 22nd March
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, BEP20
Official Website: http://metakhira.io/
About: Creature Hunter has deployed KHIRA token on BSC. The token can be earned while playing its games. It is also a reward provided for its NFT buyers and users, creating an active ecosystem within the world of Creature Hunter.
Project: BFLOKIC
Listing date: 22nd March
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, BEP20
Official Website: https://babyflokiceo.com/
About: Baby Floki CEO is a pearl for Meme coins, who are looking for a noise around the new Elon puppy. Baby Floki CEO plans to become a token with usefulness, namely: the development of NFT Marketplace and NFT Farming. The Baby Floki CEO will be the currency of the ecosystem.
Project: FLEX
Listing date: 22nd March
Key words: Others, ERC20
Official Website: https://coinflex.com/
About: As a crypto futures and lending exchange, CoinFLEX allows users to trade and earn crypto in a few clicks with its flexUSD, AMM+, FLEXDAO, and many more features. FLEX is the native coin of the exchange, used for discounted trading fees and higher VIP levels, with burning mechanism from revenue and profit.
Summary of Last Week’s Listings – 13th March 2023 to 19th March 2023
Name: EST
Weekly gain: 10000%
Official Website: https://www.esttoken.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/est_usdt/
Name: GPT
Weekly gain: 251%
Official Website: https://www.cryptogpt.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/gpt_usdt/
Name: THX
Official Website: https://thxone.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/thx_usdt/
Name: CHICA
Weekly gain: 23%
Official Website: http://chicachain.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/chica_usdt/
Name: MWCC
Weekly gain: 47%
Official Website: https://metaworldcc.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mwcc_usdt/
Name: MNFT
Weekly gain: 69%
Official Website: https://mnftcoin.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mnft_usdt/
Name: SLYMYDID
Weekly gain: 10%
Official Website: https://mydid.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/sylmydid_usdt/
Name: PTOY
Weekly gain: 11%
Official Website: https://patientory.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ptoy_usdt/
Name: FAST
Weekly gain: 41%
Official Website: https://podfast.app/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/fast_usdt/
Name: RIF
Weekly gain: 258%
Official Website: https://www.rifos.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/rif_usdt/
Name: DZOO
Weekly gain: 793%
Official Website: https://www.degenzoo.co/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/dzoo_usdt/
Name: VELO
Weekly gain: 82%
Official Website: https://app.velodrome.finance/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/velo_usdt/
