LBank Weekly Listing Report, 27th March 2023

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 27th March 2023.

LBank Weekly Listing Report, March 28th 2023

Project: GLEEC

Listing date: 28th March

Key words: Others, Mainnet

Official Website: https://gleec.com/

About: Gleec is a Digital Ecosystem powered by Blockchain that offers a range of solutions focused on cryptocurrency, finance and tech. The ecosystem counts with a range of integrated products and services spanning to crypto-friendly banking, crypto-friendly debit cards, exchange, and more. Different products that create usability options for Gleec Coin. With a high market presence in Europe and South America, the project counts with more than 300.000 users. The project also has crypto licenses in 8 different countries, including Canada.

Project: MEVR

Listing date: 28th March

Key words: Others, BEP20

Official Website: https://mevr.app/

About: MEVR Token is the main token of Metaverse VR project. MEVR Token which was developed within BSC net, first came out in the Pancakeswap DEX and then got listed among other CEX. Evaluating the market convenience, targeting to be listed in the new central markets. MEVR Token will be the main payment method within all the projects and games that Metaverse VR project will develop. Token holders will have prior access to pre-sales of the new projects.

Project: RENEC

Listing date: 29th March

Key words: Others, Mainnet

Official Website: https://renec.foundation/

About: RENEC is a decentralized blockchain platform designed to enable creators to build experiences that provide to the billion users in the Web3 era. Founded in 2021, RENEC blockchain is an open-source project currently run by the RENEC foundation. RENEC’s third-generation blockchain architecture is designed to facilitate smart contracts and decentralized application (DApp) creation. The RENEC genesis occurred on October 14, 2022. RENEC aims to scale throughput beyond what is typically achieved by popular blockchains while keeping costs low.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – 20th March 2023 to 26th March 2023

LBank last week listing summary

Name: SERP

Weekly gain: 49%

Official Website: https://serp.finance/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/serp_usdt/

Name: BEAR

Weekly gain: 159%

Official Website: https://www.bearinu.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/bear_usdt/

Name: MCOIN

Official Website: https://mcoinnetwork.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mcoin_usdt/

Name: DOCT

Weekly gain: 107%

Official Website: https://docent.land/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/doct_usdt/

Name: KA

Official Website: http://metakhira.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ka_usdt/

Name: BFLOKIC

Weekly gain: 14%

Official Website: https://babyflokiceo.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/bflokic_usdt/

Name: CRE

Weekly gain: 296%

Official Website: https://ainexus.tech/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/cre_usdt/

Name: ID

Weekly gain: 1840%

Official Website: https://space.id/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/id_usdt/

Name: FLEX

Weekly gain: 54%

Official Website: www.opnx.com

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/flex_usdt/

Name: ZEXI

Weekly gain: 42%

Official Website: www.zexicon.net

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/zexi_usdt/

Name: ARB

Weekly gain: 151%

Official Website: https://arbitrum.foundation/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/arb_usdt/

Name: BANK

Weekly gain: 166%

Official Website: https://bankguild.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/bank_usdt/

