LBank Weekly Listing Report, 6th March 2023

Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – March 6, 2023) – As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 6th March.

For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange

Project: GLR

Listing date: 9th March

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, ERC20

Official Website: http://canvasn.io/en/

About:

Canvas N is an art-investment platform where artists and galleries around the world can freely sell and purchase actual and NFT artworks and hold exhibitions through Metaverse Gallery. GalleryCoin is a proprietary token-type cryptocurrency designed to be used under optimal conditions in the decentralized art ecosystem provided by Canvas N.

Project: PAE

Listing date: 10th March

Key words: Utility, Initial Listing, TRC

Official Website: http://paeangroup.io/

About:

Piancoin is a payment coin used in real life in conjunction with STO form and Pay, which invests in new businesses, and 5 billion were issued with TRX 2.0.



Project: TMC

Listing date: 9th March

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, BSC

Official Website: http://tmcglobal.info/

About:

The TMC token, the basis of the TMC ecosystem, is a Binance chain-based compatible token used as a security asset for AI automatic trading program membership payments, compensation, fees, and credit on the platform, and its issuance is limited to 5 billion.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – 27th February 2022 to 5th March 2023

Name: MZR

Weekly gain: 103%

Official Website: https://www.mazuri.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mzr/usdt

Name: CRYS

Weekly gain: 230%

Official Website: https://crossys.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/crys/usdt

Name: FLOKICEO

Weekly gain: 60%

Official Website: https://flokiceo.io

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/flokiceo/usdt

Name: PRIME

Weekly gain: 110%

Official Website: https://echelon.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/prime/usdt

Name: PAW

Weekly gain: 600%

Official Website: https://pawecosystem.com

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/paw/usdt

Name: DMCC

Official Website: https://www.discoverfeed.net/jp/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/dmcc/usdt

Name: OTWO

Official Website: http://otwochain.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/otwo/usdt

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 6th March 2023

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/157340_26b5f93ac42c2871_001full.jpg

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157340