LBank Weekly Listing Report, 6th March 2023
Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – March 6, 2023) – As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 6th March.
Project: GLR
Listing date: 9th March
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, ERC20
Official Website: http://canvasn.io/en/
About:
Canvas N is an art-investment platform where artists and galleries around the world can freely sell and purchase actual and NFT artworks and hold exhibitions through Metaverse Gallery. GalleryCoin is a proprietary token-type cryptocurrency designed to be used under optimal conditions in the decentralized art ecosystem provided by Canvas N.
Project: PAE
Listing date: 10th March
Key words: Utility, Initial Listing, TRC
Official Website: http://paeangroup.io/
About:
Piancoin is a payment coin used in real life in conjunction with STO form and Pay, which invests in new businesses, and 5 billion were issued with TRX 2.0.
Project: TMC
Listing date: 9th March
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, BSC
Official Website: http://tmcglobal.info/
About:
The TMC token, the basis of the TMC ecosystem, is a Binance chain-based compatible token used as a security asset for AI automatic trading program membership payments, compensation, fees, and credit on the platform, and its issuance is limited to 5 billion.
Summary of Last Week’s Listings – 27th February 2022 to 5th March 2023
Name: MZR
Weekly gain: 103%
Official Website: https://www.mazuri.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mzr/usdt
Name: CRYS
Weekly gain: 230%
Official Website: https://crossys.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/crys/usdt
Name: FLOKICEO
Weekly gain: 60%
Official Website: https://flokiceo.io
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/flokiceo/usdt
Name: PRIME
Weekly gain: 110%
Official Website: https://echelon.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/prime/usdt
Name: PAW
Weekly gain: 600%
Official Website: https://pawecosystem.com
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/paw/usdt
Name: DMCC
Official Website: https://www.discoverfeed.net/jp/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/dmcc/usdt
Name: OTWO
Official Website: http://otwochain.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/otwo/usdt
