Leading Diabetes Researcher Speaks on his Groundbreaking ‘Edmonton Protocol’ with CancerVAX CEO Ryan Davies

Jonathan Lakey, Ph.D., University of Alberta, Professor in the Departments of Surgery and Biomedical Engineering at the University of California Irvine and Director of the Clinical Islet Program, brings decades of research experience in cell and tissue transplantation with a focus on diabetes and islet transplantation. After receiving his Ph.D., Dr. Lakey received post-doctoral training in Indianapolis and Seattle before returning to the University of Alberta to establish his research laboratory. While at Alberta, Dr. Lakey served as Director of the Comprehensive Tissue Bank. Dr. Lakey is the recipient of the Outstanding Leadership Science Award, the Outstanding Achievement Award from the Canadian Diabetes Association, in addition to awards from the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons and has been honored with the merit of service medal by the Governor General Canada. Dr. Lakey has been published in over 495 scientific papers, has written 45 book chapters, and has submitted over 500 scientific abstracts.

Dr. Lakey spent time discussing one of his proudest achievements: the development of the Edmonton Protocol alongside James Shapiro, M.D. Dr. Lakey’s contributions to therapeutic innovation are extensive. Specifically, Dr. Lakey’s Edmonton Protocol involves a procedure in which pancreatic beta-islet cells are transplanted in type I diabetes mellitus patients. “I’m very proud of that accomplishment, but it also recognizes the limitations of the protocol because we relied on organ donors,” he said. Dr. Lakey reported that he further improved the Edmonton Protocol at the University of California by eliminating the need for organ donors, thus expanding its utility to potentially millions of patients.

“Dr. Lakey is an incredibly talented individual,” CancerVAX CEO Ryan Davies said, “His work on the Edmonton Protocol in addition to his hundreds of contributions to scientific research are incredibly important for helping type I diabetes patients.”

CancerVAX, Inc. is a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine that will use the body’s immune system to fight cancer. Working with a team of experienced cancer researchers and physicians at UCLA, we intend to create a Universal Cancer Vaccine that will detect, mark, and destroy only the diseased cells with an incredibly high level of precision. Much like the COVID-19 vaccines that train the body to recognize and destroy the coronavirus, our cancer vaccine will leverage the body’s own immune system to destroy cancer cells. As we develop our universal cancer vaccine, we are also working with UCLA to develop single-disease cancer treatments targeting Ewing sarcoma, a rare but deadly bone and soft tissue cancer that primarily affects children and young adults. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a flu shot.

