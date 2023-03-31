Legend Biotech Reports Full-Year 2022 Results and Recent Highlights

CARTITUDE-4, a Phase 3 study of CARVYKTI ® (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) meets primary endpoint at the study’s first pre-specified interim analysis

FDA clearance of IND application for LB2102 in Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

CARVYKTI ® (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) receives approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has formally accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel)

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global biotechnology company developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapies to treat life-threatening diseases, today reported its full year 2022 audited financial results.

“2022 was a year of significant milestones for Legend Biotech, marked by the regulatory approvals of CARVYKTI® in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. In addition to launching our first commercial product, we advanced our clinical development program for cilta-cel, obtained FDA clearances on two investigational new drug applications targeting solid tumors, and critically, expanded our commercial infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities to support future growth” said Ying Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Legend Biotech.

“Our teams across the entire business delivered exceptionally during an incredibly busy year. Looking forward, we remain focused on the continued expansion of our manufacturing footprint and advancing our clinical program in order to bring CARVYKTI® to more eligible patients.”

Second Half 2022 Highlights and Recent Events

On January 27, 2023, Legend Biotech announced that CARTITUDE-4, the Phase 3 study evaluating CARVYKTI ® (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and lenalidomide-refractory multiple myeloma, met its primary endpoint of showing a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to standard therapy at the study’s first pre-specified interim analysis

On January 2, 2023, Legend Biotech announced that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has formally accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel)

On November 21, 2022, Legend Biotech announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared Legend Biotech’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application to proceed with the clinical development of LB2102, an investigational, autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy for the treatment of adult patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC)

On September 27, 2022, Legend Biotech announced that Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) approved CARVYKTI® (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, limited to cases meeting both of the following conditions: patients have no history of CAR-positive T cell infusion therapy targeting BCMA; and patients have received three or more lines of therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and in whom multiple myeloma has not responded to or has relapsed following the most recent therapy

Financial Results for Year Ended December 31, 2022

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Time Deposits, and Short-Term Investments

As of December 31, 2022, Legend Biotech had approximately $1.0 billion of cash and cash equivalents, time deposits, and short-term investments.

Revenue

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $117.0 million compared to $68.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase of $48.2 million was due to product sales for the commercial launch of CARVYKTI® in the U.S. in connection with Legend Biotech’s collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (the “Janssen Agreement”).

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $335.6 million compared to $313.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. This increase of $22.3 million was primarily due to continued investment in cilta-cel for earlier lines of therapies and increase in Legend Biotech’s pipeline expenditures as it filed two Investigational New Drug applications and began preparation for Phase 1 clinical development in the U.S. in the year ended December 31, 2022.

Administrative Expenses

Administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $80.6 million compared to $47.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase of $33.7 million was primarily due to the final phase of separation of certain information technology services from GenScript Biotech Corporation, required enhancements for cybersecurity and privacy, along with the required information technology infrastructure build to support manufacturing facilities.

Selling and Distribution Expenses

Selling and distribution expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $93.4 million compared to $102.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. This increase of $9.1 million was primarily due to costs associated with the commercialization of CARVYKTI®.

Other Income and Gains

Other income and gains for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $12.0 million compared to $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase of $8.9 million was primarily due to increase in interest income, government grants and fair value gain from financial assets.

Other Expenses

Other expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $9.8 million compared to $9.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to foreign currency exchange loss in the year.

Finance Costs

Finance costs for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $10.8 million compared to $0.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to interest on advance funding, which is interest-bearing borrowings funded by Janssen under the Janssen Agreement and constituted by principal and applicable interests upon such principal. Legend Biotech elected to borrow an incremental $130.3 million as of December 31, 2022 in accordance with the terms of the Janssen Agreement.

Fair Value Gain of Warrant Liability

Fair value gain of warrant liability for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $20.9 million caused by changes in the fair value of a warrant that Legend Biotech issued to an institutional investor through a private placement transaction in May 2021 with an initial fair value of $81.7 million at the issuance date. The warrant was assessed as a financial liability with a fair value of $67.0 million as of December 31, 2022.

Loss for the Period

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net loss was $446.3 million, or $1.40 per share, compared to a net loss of $403.6 million, or $1.43 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech is a global biotechnology company dedicated to treating, and one day curing, life-threatening diseases. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, we are developing advanced cell therapies across a diverse array of technology platforms, including autologous and allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell-based immunotherapy. From our three R&D sites around the world, we apply these innovative technologies to pursue the discovery of cutting-edge therapeutics for patients worldwide.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Legend Biotech’s strategies and objectives; statements relating to CARVYKTI® and other product candidates, including Legend Biotech’s expectations for CARVYKTI® and other product candidates, such as Legend Biotech’s manufacturing and commercialization expectations for CARVYKTI® and the potential effect of treatment with CARVYKTI® and other product candidates; statements about submissions for CARVYKTI® and other product candidates to, and the progress of such submissions with, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory authorities; the anticipated timing of, and ability to progress, clinical trials; and the ability to generate, analyze and present data from clinical trials. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Legend Biotech’s expectations could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the development of new pharmaceutical products; unexpected clinical trial results, including as a result of additional analysis of existing clinical data or unexpected new clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, including requests for additional safety and/or efficacy data or analysis of data, or government regulation generally; unexpected delays as a result of actions undertaken, or failures to act, by our third party partners; uncertainties arising from challenges to Legend Biotech’s patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, including the uncertainties involved in the U.S. litigation process; competition in general; government, industry, and general product pricing and other political pressures; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental and regulatory measures implemented in response to the evolving situation; as well as the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Legend Biotech’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2023. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Legend Biotech specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS Twelve months ended December 31 (in thousands, US$, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 2020 REVENUE License revenue 50,000 65,402 75,000 Collaboration revenue 66,677 – – Other revenue 328 3,424 0 Total revenue 117,005 68,826 75,000 Collaboration cost of revenue (65,363 ) – – Other income and gains 12,049 3,059 6,119 Research and development expenses (335,648 ) (313,346 ) (232,160 ) Administrative expenses (80,631 ) (46,961 ) (23,134 ) Selling and distribution expenses (93,417 ) (102,542 ) (49,571 ) Other expenses (9,823 ) (9,132 ) (346 ) Fair value gain/(loss) of warrant liability 20,900 (6,200 ) – Fair value loss of convertible redeemable preferred shares – – (79,984 ) Finance costs (10,796 ) (900 ) (4,209 ) LOSS BEFORE TAX (445,724 ) (407,196 ) (308,285 ) Income tax (expense)/credit (625 ) 3,614 41,912 LOSS FOR THE YEAR (446,349 ) (403,582 ) (266,373 ) Attributable to: Ordinary equity holders of the parent (446,349 ) (403,582 ) (266,373 ) Loss per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent: Ordinary shares – basic (1.40 ) (1.43 ) (1.13 ) Ordinary shares – diluted (1.40 ) (1.43 ) (1.13 ) Shares used in loss per share computation: Weighted average number of ordinary shares 318,083,913 281,703,291 236,305,234

LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands, US$) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 105,168 102,506 Advance payments for property, plant and equipment 914 2,168 Right-of-use assets 55,590 38,283 Time deposits – 4,705 Intangible assets 3,409 4,684 Collaboration prepaid leases 65,276 12,121 Other non-current assets 1,487 5,148 Total non-current assets 231,844 169,615 CURRENT ASSETS Collaboration inventories 10,354 1,749 Trade receivables 90 50,410 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets 61,755 13,852 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 185,603 – Financial assets measured at amortized cost – 29,937 Pledged deposits 1,270 1,444 Time deposits 54,016 163,520 Cash and cash equivalents 786,031 688,938 Total current assets 1,099,119 949,850 Total assets 1,330,963 1,119,465 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables 32,893 7,043 Other payables and accruals 184,109 123,558 Government grants 451 304 Lease liabilities 3,563 911 Tax payable 9,772 9,488 Warrant liability 67,000 87,900 Total current liabilities 297,788 229,204 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Collaboration interest-bearing advanced funding 260,932 120,462 Lease liabilities long term 20,039 1,593 Government grants 7,659 1,866 Other non-current liabilities 233 396 Total non-current liabilities 288,863 124,317 Total liabilities 586,651 353,521 EQUITY Share capital 33 31 Reserves 744,279 765,913 Total ordinary shareholders’ equity 744,312 765,944 Total equity 744,312 765,944 Total liabilities and equity 1,330,963 1,119,465

LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, US$) 2022 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss before tax (445,724 ) (407,196 ) (308,285 ) Adjustments for: Finance income (8,182 ) (971 ) (2,930 ) Finance costs 10,796 900 4,209 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 10,173 8,139 6,234 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 481 974 55 Amortization of intangible assets 2,476 1,379 192 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 5,743 4,399 3,507 Fair value (gain)/ loss of warrant liability (20,900 ) 6,200 – Fair value loss of convertible redeemable preferred shares – – 79,984 Fair value gains on financial assets measured at fair value change through profit or loss (593 ) – (47 ) Foreign currency exchange loss/(gain), net 9,159 4,867 (66 ) Equity-settled share-based compensation expense 34,338 20,158 4,760 Deferred government grant (307 ) (295 ) (114 ) (402,540 ) (361,446 ) (212,501 ) Decrease/(increase) in trade receivables 50,320 24,590 (45,000 ) (Increase)/decrease in prepayments, other receivables and other assets (50,614 ) (2,966 ) 3,366 Decrease/(increase) in other non-current assets 3,661 (1,175 ) (3,973 ) (Increase)/decrease in collaboration inventories (8,605 ) 51 (643 ) Government grant received 6,180 80 2,452 Increase/(decrease) in trade payables 25,850 1,805 (4,348 ) Increase in other payables and accruals 165,883 140,747 26,932 Increase/(decrease) in other non-current liabilities (163 ) (158 ) 554 Increase in pledged deposits, net (15 ) (1,060 ) (128 ) Cash used in operations (210,043 ) (199,532 ) (233,289 ) Income tax paid – – (278 ) Finance income received 6,832 652 3,366 Income tax received 3,709 557 7,391 Interest on lease payments (527 ) (142 ) (195 ) Net cash used in operating activities (200,029 ) (198,465 ) (223,005 ) 2022 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment (20,927 ) (42,197 ) (26,254 ) Purchase of intangible assets (1,348 ) (3,207 ) (4,029 ) Prepayment to collaborator for collaboration assets (14,810 ) (1,708 ) (19,493 ) Purchase of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss (285,000 ) (50,000 ) (22,682 ) Cash received from withdrawal of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 99,990 50,081 22,682 Cash received from withdrawal of financial assets measured at amortized cost 30,000 – – Cash receipts of investment income – – 47 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment – 4 1 Addition in time deposits (369,971 ) (298,107 ) (50,000 ) Decrease in time deposits 483,617 180,000 75,559 Decrease in pledged deposits 105 – – Purchase of financial assets measured at amortized cost – (29,849 ) – Net cash used in investing activities (78,344 ) (194,983 ) (24,169 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of cash advances from related parties – – (4 ) Proceeds from convertible redeemable preferred shares – – 160,450 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares for initial public offering, net of issuance costs – – 450,085 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares relating to private placement by GenScript – – 12,000 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares for follow on public offering, net of issuance costs 377,643 323,440 – Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares and warrant relating to private placement for an institutional investor – 300,000 – Proceeds from exercise of share options 2,929 4,642 1,464 Payments of expenses for issuance of convertible redeemable preferred shares – – (2,514 ) Principal portion of lease payments (2,596 ) (1,419 ) (2,602 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 377,976 626,663 618,879 2022 2021 2020 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 99,603 233,215 371,705 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net (2,510 ) 34 620 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 688,938 455,689 83,364 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR 786,031 688,938 455,689

