LeverX Debuts New Feature Upgrades to Its Leading Data Management Platform, DataLark

Data relationship advancements, improvements for migration to new versions, and password management among the 30 added features

March 7, 2023 – Miami, FL – Global system integrator LeverX has enhanced its DataLark platform with 30 new core, general, connectivity, and plugin improvements. Among the key added features are the ability to handle different datasets in a single project and add relationships between data in different plugins, database migration to upstream versions, and a reworked data upload screen on the application. The company has also created a new website, at https://datalark.com/, detailing the platform and its key functionalities.

“Data is at the core of any information system and particularly with large organizations adopting new applications and moving to the cloud, data migration is a frequent need,” said Sergey Seleznev, Director, Software Solutions and Product Development at LeverX. “We’re excited to continue improving DataLark to best meet the needs of our customers. Our goal is to make the platform as user-friendly as possible, advancing the platform to ensure complex data mappings and the overall data management process is relatively simple, even for non-technical users.”

Delivering end-to-end integration and orchestration across systems, DataLark empowers enterprises to quickly, securely, and cost-effectively migrate, integrate, transform, and validate critical data in cloud-based, on-premises, or hybrid environments. Since launching in January 2022, the platform has helped 70% of customers achieve their data management initiatives within four months, increased productivity of data management teams and end consumers by 60%, and decreased operational costs by 70%. Additionally, with data migration projects, DataLark reduces the time it takes to map source data to target data, implement data transformation rules, load data into the system, and validate results all by 20-60%.

“We’ve been very pleased with DataLark, and the new improvements help further fulfill our data management and migration needs,” said a customer from a US-based manufacturing company. “Adoption was very quick and required minimal internal training, and the interface is both intuitive and easy-to-use, allowing us to save internal resources and improve the efficiency of our systems.”

About LeverX

Founded in 2003 in the heart of Silicon Valley, LeverX is a global system integrator that provides SAP implementation services and custom software development to companies of all sizes. Knowledgeable experts support clients in North America, Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East through all stages of their digital transformation and business optimization. What sets LeverX apart is its strong expertise, effective organizational structure, and agile corporate culture. This allows maximum flexibility and responsiveness to be a reliable partner for its clients. For more information, please visit https://leverx.com/.