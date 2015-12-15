LinkLive Expands Partnership with Kasisto, Conversational AI

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LinkLive, a leading cloud-based Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) provider, has partnered with Kasisto, creators of KAI, the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry, to embed KAI into the LinkLive platform. This deeper partnership of two best-in-class platforms will accelerate the adoption of both platforms at financial institutions across the U.S. and help these clients to deliver exceptional customer experience through every digital channel.

“We are very excited to embed KAI into the LinkLive library of AI capabilities and to expand the digital customer service features for our clients,” said Perry Price, CEO of LinkLive. “By combining the secure, digital-first nature of LinkLive with the intelligence of KAI, we enable our customers to deliver personalization at scale, reduce costs and maintain the human touch essential for regional banks and credit unions.”

This partnership is ideal for financial institutions facing challenges on three fronts: staffing shortages, high customer expectations and the potential for a recession. The combined experience of LinkLive with KAI will provide significant opportunities for revenue protection in the form of digital labor and savings to the bottom line.

While ChatGPT has been getting much attention lately, LinkLive and Kasisto use AI to address the specific needs of financial institutions and help them to save an estimated $75 billion between now and 2025, according to Insider Intelligence. The broad set of LinkLive AI features also integrate other solutions to deliver an enhanced digital experience to enterprises and small businesses, and offer many use cases for automating sales, service and support interactions.

“I can’t overstate the importance of conversational AI and the ability to bring two leading solutions together. We’re thrilled about the opportunity to integrate our KAI-powered virtual financial assistant, Gabby, in support of our human interactions using LinkLive every day,” said Brad Waldhoff​, CIO of First Financial Bank NA in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Current customers indicate that KAI manages 90% of digital conversations without human intervention, which can lead to 40% reduction in call volume. Now, agents can spend their valuable time focused on building the human connection that drives excellent customer engagement.

“LinkLive is focused on AI that matters. We’ve met the need by delivering conversational AI with strong partners such as Kasisto — and with other partners focused on critical engagements in similarly regulated industries, such as healthcare automation for scheduling and care triage,” said Pat Reetz, Chief Product Officer at LinkLive. “We see significant opportunity with agent assist and automated content analytics. As a result, LinkLive integrates generative AI with conversational AI and other partners such as ChatGPT, Amazon Sagemaker, Amazon Lex, and other Speech Analytics and Large Language Models to modernize the agent and supervisor experience.”

About LinkLive | https://linklive.ai/

LinkLive makes and secures intelligent customer connections to help organizations drive exceptional customer experience and automate interactions. The company develops electronic messaging application services, including a best-in-class Contact Center as Service (CCaaS), using its unique SAFEc architecture to create the first all-in-one cloud-based engagement platform that provides secure, compliant communications for all mediums: voice, texting, video conferencing, co-browse, mail, file share, appointment scheduling, and a digital office in one pane of glass. Our vision for the future is to combine our applications of artificial intelligence and DCS to formulate a complete customer engagement platform (CEP). LinkLive products are compliant with GLBA, SEC, SOC2, HI-TRUST, Sarbanes-Oxley, and HIPAA requirements. For more information visit linklive.ai. Follow LinkLive on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Kasisto | https://www.kasisto.com/

KAI is the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry. Kasisto’s customers include J.P. Morgan, Westpac, Standard Chartered, TD, and Manulife Bank, and credit unions such as Meriwest and Valley Isle – and many more. These financial institutions chose KAI for its proven track record in driving business growth and improving customer experiences. The platform is engaging with millions of consumers around the world, all the time, across multiple channels, in different languages, and is optimized for performance, scalability, security, and compliance. KAI is built with the deepest conversational AI portfolio in the financial industry and is tightly integrated into the fintech ecosystem through partnerships with proven technology providers such as FIS, NCR, Q2 ,and others. Kasisto is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Silicon Valley and Singapore. Kasisto Singapore Pte Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kasisto. For more information, visit kasisto.com. Follow Kasisto on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

[email protected]