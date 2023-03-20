Liquid Hydrogen-Powered Corolla to be Absent from Round 1 of the Super Taikyu Series at Suzuka Development to Continue for Fuji 24 Hours Race

Toyota City, Japan, Mar 20, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) will once again enter the ENEOS Super Taikyu Series 2023 Powered by Hankook with three vehicles.

Suiso Frontier, KHI’s liquid hydrogen carrier (Photograph courtesy of HySTRA)

Toyota has been racing the #32 ORC ROOKIE GR Corolla H2 Concept (hydrogen-powered Corolla) on gaseous hydrogen fuel for the past two years. The current aim is to use liquid hydrogen fuel this season.

Due to a problem encountered during a test run, the liquid hydrogen-powered Corolla will be absent from the first round at Suzuka on March 18 and 19. Development will be continued for the Fuji 24 Hours Race to be held May 26 to 28.

Toyota will continue taking on the challenge of increasing options for producing, transporting, and using hydrogen and carbon-neutral fuel this year. We will accelerate our efforts in the field of motorsports together with our partners in order to achieve carbon neutrality.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/38934586.html.

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com

Related Stories

CancerVAX CEO Ryan Davies Sits Down with Oncology Research Leader

Darolutamide approved for additional prostate cancer indication in China

Nicox Reports 2022 Financial Results and Updates Key Future Milestones

New four year data for Roche’s Evrysdi reinforce long-term efficacy and safety profile in some of the most severely affected people with types 2 and 3 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)

Lithosphere (LITHO) Blockchain Developers Deny Partnering With Coinbase To Burn 2.5 Trillion LUNC and Repeg USTC

Another record win for Ogier aboard the GR YARIS Rally1 HYBRID

You may have missed

CancerVAX CEO Ryan Davies Sits Down with Oncology Research Leader

Darolutamide approved for additional prostate cancer indication in China

Nicox Reports 2022 Financial Results and Updates Key Future Milestones

New four year data for Roche’s Evrysdi reinforce long-term efficacy and safety profile in some of the most severely affected people with types 2 and 3 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)

Lithosphere (LITHO) Blockchain Developers Deny Partnering With Coinbase To Burn 2.5 Trillion LUNC and Repeg USTC

error: Content is protected !!