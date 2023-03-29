LogicMonitor Named to The Financial Times’ Fastest Growing Companies List

The Company Ranks Among the Top 500 of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies of 2023 by Revenue Growth

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, LogicMonitor, the leading SaaS-based performance monitoring platform for hybrid IT infrastructures, has been recognized by the Financial Times as one of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2023. The ranking includes the top 500 companies in the Americas that demonstrated the highest compound annual growth in revenues from 2018 to 2021. The list is compiled based on desk research of official sources, including publicly available earning presentations, investor relations, websites and annual reports.

“LogicMonitor’s inaugural inclusion in this list of esteemed organizations is such an incredible honor,” said Christina Kosmowski, CEO, LogicMonitor. “This is a testament to the strength of our product and engineering teams who have built world-class technology and the force of our entire organization being laser-focused on our customers. They are at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition is a celebration of their trust in us as a partner.”

Since LogicMonitor was founded in 2007, the company has grown exponentially and now monitors 800 billion metrics per day across three million active devices. It has more than 100,000 software users across 30 different countries and over a thousand employees.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our 1000+ global employees who continue to impress us day in and day out,” said Alyene Schneidewind, Chief Performance Officer, LogicMonitor. “While LogicMonitor’s mission is to empower organizations to scale hybrid environments with confidence, it is our strong performance culture, and dedicated employees, who are the driving force behind our growth. It’s an honor to be among this passionate team so deeply committed to serving our customers, employees, investors and partners.”

Additional recent awards that LogicMonitor has earned include a 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award from the Business Intelligence Group, G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards, BuiltIn’s 2023 Best Places to Work Awards and the Inc. 5000 Annual List.

About LogicMonitor®

LogicMonitor®’s SaaS-based unified observability platform, LM Envision, helps ITOps, CloudOps, DevOps, MSPs and business leaders gain operational visibility into and predictability across the technologies that modern organizations depend on to deliver extraordinary employee and customer experiences. LM Envision seamlessly enables observability across infrastructure, networks, clouds, containers and applications, empowering companies to focus less on troubleshooting and more on innovation. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com.

About The Financial Times’ Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2023

The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2023 ranking lists the top 500 companies in the Americas that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues between 2018 and 2021. The data was collected via desk research in official sources like publicly available earning presentations, investor relations, websites, and annual reports. Across 20 countries, over 7,000 companies were examined.

